Who is VVS Laxman? Likely to be named First BCCI Director of Cricket in India? Check All His Records and Stats

VVS Laxman is one of the most respected names in the history of Indian cricket. He is known for his excellent batting with many memorable performances for Team India.

Recently, his name has reportedly been discussed to become the first BCCI Director of Cricket in India. However, his appointment has not been officially made yet.

If the appointment is made officially, then this will be a new position in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and if he is appointed, then he will be the first BCCI Director of Cricket in India.

He is currently associated with the BCCI Centre of Excellence, and he is involved in the development of young cricketers.

Explore who VVS Laxman is and why he is the frontrunner to become the First BCCI Director of Cricket in India with his records and stats.