Who is VVS Laxman? Likely to be named First BCCI Director of Cricket in India? Check All His Records and Stats
Who is VVS Laxman? The elegant former India batsman is likely to be named BCCI’s first Director of Cricket. Check his full career records, Test & ODI stats, iconic 281, and latest updates on the new role.
VVS Laxman is one of the most respected names in the history of Indian cricket. He is known for his excellent batting with many memorable performances for Team India.
Recently, his name has reportedly been discussed to become the first BCCI Director of Cricket in India. However, his appointment has not been officially made yet.
If the appointment is made officially, then this will be a new position in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and if he is appointed, then he will be the first BCCI Director of Cricket in India.
He is currently associated with the BCCI Centre of Excellence, and he is involved in the development of young cricketers.
Explore who VVS Laxman is and why he is the frontrunner to become the First BCCI Director of Cricket in India with his records and stats.
Who is VVS Laxman?
VVS Laxman was born on November 01, 1974, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. He played in the middle order for Team India, and he is Right Handed Batsman.
He made his Test debut against South Africa on 20/11/1996 at Narendra Modi Stadium and his ODI debut against Zimbabwe on 09/04/1998 at Barabati Stadium.
After retiring from cricket, he remained connected to cricket, and later on when he became the head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence, where he worked on the development of players.
Why is VVS Laxman becoming the First BCCI Director of Cricket?
The BCCI is reportedly planning to create a new position as BCCI Director of Cricket. The appointment has not been made yet officially. But the name for this position and role is suitable to VVS Laxman, and if he gets appointed for this position, then he will be the first BCCI Director of Cricket in India.
His role could help connect different levels of Indian cricket, including:
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Senior Indian teams
-
Coaches
-
Selectors
-
Young players
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Junior teams
-
Player development
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Player rehabilitation
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Men's and women's cricket pathways
VVS Laxman's International Cricket Records
Laxman had a long and successful international career. He played 134 Tests and 86 ODIs for India.
|
~
|
Test
|
ODI
|
IPL
|
Matches
|
134
|
86
|
20
|
Innings
|
225
|
83
|
20
|
Runs
|
8781
|
2338
|
282
|
Balls
|
17785
|
3282
|
267
|
Highest
|
281
|
131
|
52
|
Average
|
45.5
|
30.76
|
14.84
|
SR
|
49.38
|
71.24
|
105.62
|
Not Out
|
32
|
7
|
1
|
Fours
|
1135
|
222
|
33
|
Sixes
|
5
|
4
|
5
|
Ducks
|
15
|
3
|
4
|
50s
|
56
|
10
|
1
|
100s
|
17
|
6
|
0
|
200s
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
300s
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
400s
|
0
|
0
|
0
VVS Laxman IPL Stats
Laxman also played in the Indian Premier League. He represented the Deccan Chargers and was the team's captain in the first IPL season in 2008.
His IPL career was much shorter than his international career.
|
Record
|
IPL
|
Matches
|
20
|
Innings
|
20
|
Runs
|
282
|
Highest Score
|
52
|
Average
|
14.84
|
50s
|
1
Career Timeline
|
Format
|
Debut Match
|
Last Match
|
Test
|
vs South Africa, 1996-11-20
(Narendra Modi Stadium)
|
vs Australia, 2012-01-24
(Adelaide Oval)
|
ODI
|
vs Zimbabwe, 1998-04-09
(Barabati Stadium)
|
vs South Africa, 2006-12-03
(SuperSport Park)
|
IPL
|
vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2008-04-20
(Eden Gardens)
|
vs Rajasthan Royals, 2011-04-24
(Sawai Mansingh Stadium)
|
CL
|
vs Somerset, 2009-10-10
(Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium)
|
vs Trinidad and Tobago, 2009-10-14
(Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium)
So, VVS Laxman was known as one of the best batters in the middle order for Team India. Today, if he is selected as the BCCI Director of Cricket, then Indian cricket will be on the next stage, which would be beneficial for Team India.
Executive - Editorial
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