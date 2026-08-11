Why Can't We Feel the Earth Moving Even When It Is Moving at 67,000 MPH?

Earth is constantly moving in two different ways and yet we don’t feel any of that. Have you wondered why? Let’s explore the science behind this.

The two ways in which the earth moves are spinning in its own axis, and the other is orbiting round the sun. Earth rotates around the sun at speeds of 67000 mph or 107,000 km/h.

The other is spinning in its own axis, earth is continuously spinning around its own axis, rotating at a speed of 1000 miles/hour or 1670 km/hr.

Now, if the earth is spinning at such a speed and also orbiting the sun at unbelievably fast speeds, why don’t we feel it.

Let’s understand why we don’t feel it.

Why Can't We Feel Constant Speed?

We don't feel the speed, instead we feel the when the changes occur in speed. This is due to the inertia, a principle which says that a moving body will keep on moving at a steady pace, until a force acts on it.