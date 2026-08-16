World’s Most Beautiful Railway Station: Which Station Tops the List?

Railway stations are not just places where passengers catch trains. Some are also famous for their grand architecture and historical importance. One such station is Antwerp Central Station in Belgium, which has been recognised as one of the world’s most beautiful railway stations. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is the World’s Most Beautiful Railway Station?

Antwerp Central Station is also known as Antwerpen-Centraal. It is located in Antwerp, Belgium. The station is famous for its grand dome, marble interiors and impressive iron-and-glass train hall. It is popularly known as the Railway Cathedral.

Where Is Antwerp Central Station Located?

The station is located in Antwerp, Belgium. It stands near Antwerp Zoo and the city’s famous diamond district. Its main entrance is on Koningin Astridplein.