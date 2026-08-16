World’s Most Beautiful Railway Station: Which Station Tops the List?
Antwerp Central Station in Belgium is often ranked among the world’s most beautiful railway stations. Know its history, architecture and interesting facts.
Railway stations are not just places where passengers catch trains. Some are also famous for their grand architecture and historical importance. One such station is Antwerp Central Station in Belgium, which has been recognised as one of the world’s most beautiful railway stations. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the World’s Most Beautiful Railway Station?
Antwerp Central Station is also known as Antwerpen-Centraal. It is located in Antwerp, Belgium. The station is famous for its grand dome, marble interiors and impressive iron-and-glass train hall. It is popularly known as the Railway Cathedral.
Where Is Antwerp Central Station Located?
The station is located in Antwerp, Belgium. It stands near Antwerp Zoo and the city’s famous diamond district. Its main entrance is on Koningin Astridplein.
When Was Antwerp Central Station Built?
The construction began in 1895 and was completed in 1905. Belgian architect Louis Delacenserie designed the main building. The train shed was designed by engineer Clément van Bogaert.
Why Is Antwerp Central Station Famous?
The station combines several architectural styles. Its main hall has a huge dome. More than 20 types of marble and stone were used in its decoration. The building features elaborate columns, staircases and decorative details.
How High Is the Famous Dome?
The station’s main dome is around 75 metres high. The large dome is one of its most recognisable features. It gives the main concourse the appearance of a grand palace or cathedral.
What Is Antwerp Central Station Also Called?
Antwerpen-Centraal is its official name. It is popularly called the Railway Cathedral. The nickname comes from its enormous dome and cathedral-like appearance.
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