AP ECET 2nd Phase Counselling 2023 Registrations To Start Tomorrow, Check Documents Required Here

AP ECET 2023 Counselling: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) and APSCHE have released the schedule for the second phase of AP ECET 2023 counselling in online mode. As per the given schedule, the counselling committee will start the registrations for APECET counselling tomorrow: August 24, 2023. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the AP ECET counselling to get admission into various Engineering and Pharmacy courses can fill out the registration form once its available by visiting the official website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fee after uploading the necessary documents at the time of the form filling. They are advised to go through the information bulletin of the AP ECET final phase counselling 2023 before submitting the registration form.

AP ECET 2023 Second Counselling Registrations - Direct Link (Official website)

AP ECET 2023 Counselling Date 2023

Candidates appearing for the second round of the AP ECET counselling 2023 can check the dates mentioned in the table below:

Events Dates AP ECET registration starts from August 24, 2023 Last date to submit the registration form August 26, 2023 Verification of uploaded certificates August 24 to 27, 2023 Web options from August 25 to 28, 2023 Change of web options August 29, 2023 Allotment of seats from August 31, 2023 Self-reporting and reporting at colleges by the candidates from September 1 to 4, 2023

Documents required for AP ECET 2023 web counselling

Candidates are advised to keep the below-given documents ready along with the original certificates and two sets of Xerox copies before filling out the registration form.

APECET 2023 Rank card APECET 2023 Hall Ticket Memorandum of marks (Diploma/Degree) Provisional diploma certificate/Degree Certificate Proof of date of birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo) Study certificate from VII to Diploma/9th to Degree B. Sc. Maths candidates Residence certificate Income certificate Local certificate (if required) EWS certificate

