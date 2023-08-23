  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP ECET 2nd Phase Counselling 2023 Registrations To Start Tomorrow, Check Documents Required Here

AP ECET 2nd Phase Counselling 2023 Registrations To Start Tomorrow, Check Documents Required Here

AP ECET 2023 Counselling: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) and APSCHE will start the APECET second round of counselling registrations tomorrow: August 24, 2023. Candidates can fill out the registration form once it's available at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 23, 2023 12:24 IST
AP ECET 2023 Counselling Registrations
AP ECET 2023 Counselling Registrations

AP ECET 2023 Counselling: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) and APSCHE have released the schedule for the second phase of AP ECET 2023 counselling in online mode. As per the given schedule, the counselling committee will start the registrations for APECET counselling tomorrow: August 24, 2023. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the AP ECET counselling to get admission into various Engineering and Pharmacy courses can fill out the registration form once its available by visiting the official website  - ecet-sche.aptonline.in. 

Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fee after uploading the necessary documents at the time of the form filling. They are advised to go through the information bulletin of the AP ECET final phase counselling 2023 before submitting the registration form.

AP ECET 2023 Second Counselling Registrations - Direct Link (Official website)

AP ECET 2023 Counselling Date 2023

Candidates appearing for the second round of the AP ECET counselling 2023 can check the dates mentioned in the table below:

Events

Dates

AP ECET registration starts from 

August 24, 2023

Last date to submit the registration form 

August 26, 2023

Verification of uploaded certificates

August 24 to 27, 2023

Web options from

August 25 to 28, 2023

Change of web options

August 29, 2023

Allotment of seats from 

August 31, 2023

Self-reporting and reporting at colleges by the candidates from

September 1 to 4, 2023

Documents required for AP ECET 2023 web counselling

Candidates are advised to keep the below-given documents ready along with the original certificates and two sets of Xerox copies before filling out the registration form. 

APECET 2023 Rank card

APECET 2023 Hall Ticket

Memorandum of marks (Diploma/Degree)

Provisional diploma certificate/Degree Certificate

Proof of date of birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo)

Study certificate from VII to Diploma/9th to Degree B. Sc. Maths candidates

Residence certificate 

Income certificate

Local certificate (if required)

EWS certificate

Also Read: UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration Starts Today, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023