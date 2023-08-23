UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration Starts Today, Get Direct Link Here

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj has commenced the registration for the Uttar Pradesh National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) today: August 23, 2023, in online mode. Students who are in their class 8 are eligible to apply for the UP NMMS scholarship, they can submit the registration form through the official website - entdata.co.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the scholarship is September 18, 2023. The examination authority will conduct the exam on November 5, 2023. Interested candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registration.

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registrations Dates

Students who are interested in applying for the UP NMMS Scholarship program can check the important dates in the table given below:

Events Dates Registrations commence August 23, 2023 Last date to submit the registration form September 18, 2023 Exam date November 5, 2023

Important instructions for UP NMMS Scholarship 2023

Students are required to meet the below-given eligibility criteria before applying for the UP NMMS scholarship 2023.

Candidates who have passed the class 7 exam for the academic session 2022-23 with a minimum of 55% marks (5 percent relaxation for SC and ST) can appear in this examination.

Students who are studying in class 8 in government/local body and non-government aided schools in the current session can apply for the National Income and Merit Based Scholarship Scheme Examination 2024-25.

The total annual income of parents does not exceed Rs 350000.00 (Rupees three lakh fifty thousand).

How to fill out the UP NMMS scholarship 2023 registration form?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the UP NMMS scholarship 2023 application form.

Step 1: Go to the official website - entdata.co.in

Step 2: Click on the apply button

Step 3: Enter all the details as asked

Step 4: Upload all the documents in the given format

Step 5: Cross-check all the details filled in the UP NMMS scholarship application form and save

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page for future use

