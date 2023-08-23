Karnataka PGCET 2023 Registration Process Ends Today, Get Direct Link To Register Here

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Registrations: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will end the registration process for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) exam today: August 23, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the Karnataka PGCET exam and have not registered yet can fill out the registration form by visiting the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their applications by today: August 23, 2023, till 11.59 PM. They are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the application fee after uploading the valid documents at the time of the registration. The examination authority will conduct the entrance exam on September 9, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registration.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Registration fees

Candidates need to submit the required amount of the registration fee as per their category during the Karnataka PGCET 2023 application form filling. Check the fee details below:

Category Fees General Rs 650 Reserved category Rs 500

How to fill out the Karnataka PGCET 2023 registration form?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to fill out the PGCET 2023 registration form.

Step 1: Go to the official website Karnataka PGCET 2023 - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admissions tab and select PGCET

Step 3: The direct registration link will appear on the screen

Step 4: Login using the necessary details such as registration number and password

Step 5: Enter all the details in the application form

Step 6: Upload the valid documents and submit the registration fee

Step 7: Save the form and take a printout of it for future use

