JEECUP 1st Round Counselling Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the first round seat allotment result for JEECUP counselling 2023 today, August 22, in online mode. Those candidates who have applied for the UPJEE counselling can check and download their seat allotment status by visiting the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
To check the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details in the result login window. As per the given schedule, the classes for the session 2023-24 will start from September 5, 2023. They are advised to keep checking the official website of UPJEE 2023 to get the latest updates.
JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Server 1)
JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Server 2)
JEECUP Counselling 2023 Schedule
Candidates who have qualified for the JEECUP exam for the academic year 2023 and have participated in the counselling can go through the counselling schedule given in the table below.
Events
Dates
Round 1 seat allotment result
August 22, 2023
Online freeze/ float choice selection and document verification
August 23 to 26, 2023
Document verification at District help centre and balance fee deposit
August 23 to 26, 2023
Round 2 choice filling / modification for float option candidates
August 23 to 26, 2023
Round 2 of seat allotment result
August 27, 2023
Online freeze/ float choice selection. document verification
August 28 to 30, 2023
Document verification at District help centre and balance fee deposit
August 28 to 30, 2023
Round 3 choice filling / modification
August 28 to 30, 2023
Round 3 seat allotment result
August 31, 2023
Round 3 document verification at the district help centres
September 1 to 3, 2023
Payment of acceptance fee / acceptance cum security fee
September 1 to 3, 2023
Round 4 choice filling for new candidates
September 5 to 6, 2023
Round 4 seat allotment
September 7, 2023
Round 4 online freeze/ float option, online fee submit for seat acceptance
September 8 to 9, 2023
Document verification
September 8 to 9, 2023
Round 5 choice filling for new candidates and updation of round 4
September 8 to 9, 2023
Round 5 seat allotment
September 10, 2023
Round 5 online freeze/ float option, online fee deposit for seat acceptance
September 11 to 12, 2023
Document verification at the district help centres and balance fee deposit
September 11 to 12, 2023
How to check UP Polytechnic round 1 seat allotment result 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check the UPJEE Polytechnic 1st seat allotment result 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Step 2: Click on direct link to download the UP Polytechnic 2023 round 1 seat allotment result
Step 3: Enter the necessary details as asked
Step 4: The JEECUP 1st seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Go through the result and download the page
Step 6: Print a hard copy of it for future use
