JEECUP 1st Round Counselling Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2023: JEECUP has announced the 1st seat allotment result for JEECUP counselling 2023 today, August 22. Candidates can check and download their seat allotment status at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Check the details here

Updated: Aug 22, 2023 18:00 IST
JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the first round seat allotment result for JEECUP counselling 2023 today, August 22, in online mode. Those candidates who have applied for the UPJEE counselling can check and download their seat allotment status by visiting the official website  - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

To check the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details in the result login window. As per the given schedule, the classes for the session 2023-24 will start from September 5, 2023. They are advised to keep checking the official website of UPJEE 2023 to get the latest updates.

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Server 1)

JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Server 2)

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates who have qualified for the JEECUP exam for the academic year 2023 and have participated in the counselling can go through the counselling schedule given in the table below.

Events

Dates

Round 1 seat allotment result

August 22, 2023

Online freeze/ float choice selection and document verification

August 23 to 26, 2023

Document verification at District help centre and balance fee deposit

August 23 to 26, 2023

Round 2 choice filling / modification for float option candidates

August 23 to 26, 2023

Round 2 of seat allotment result

August 27, 2023

Online freeze/ float choice selection. document verification

August 28 to 30, 2023

Document verification at District help centre and balance fee deposit

August 28 to 30, 2023

Round 3 choice filling / modification

August 28 to 30, 2023

Round 3 seat allotment result

August 31, 2023

Round 3 document verification at the district help centres

September 1 to 3, 2023

Payment of acceptance fee / acceptance cum security fee

September 1 to 3, 2023

Round 4 choice filling for new candidates

September 5 to 6, 2023

Round 4 seat allotment

September 7, 2023

Round 4 online freeze/ float option, online fee submit for seat acceptance

September 8 to 9, 2023

Document verification

September 8 to 9, 2023

Round 5 choice filling for new candidates and updation of round 4

September 8 to 9, 2023

Round 5 seat allotment

September 10, 2023

Round 5 online freeze/ float option, online fee deposit for seat acceptance

September 11 to 12, 2023

Document verification at the district help centres and balance fee deposit

September 11 to 12, 2023

How to check UP Polytechnic round 1 seat allotment result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check the UPJEE Polytechnic 1st seat allotment result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on direct link to download the UP Polytechnic 2023 round 1 seat allotment result

Step 3: Enter the necessary details as asked

Step 4: The JEECUP 1st seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the result and download the page

Step 6: Print a hard copy of it for future use

Related Stories

