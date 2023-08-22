IGNOU July 2023 Registrations Extended, Check Last Date Here

IGNOU July Registrations 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to register for fresh admission/re-registration for all courses offered in ODL/ online mode for the July session till August 31, 2023. Those candidates who have not registered yet and are wishing to apply can visit the official websites - ignou.ac.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Eligible and interested candidates need to submit the online payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fee after uploading the valid documents. They are advised to read all the important instructions before filling out the application form.

IGNOU July 2023 Registration Links

Candidates can go through the direct links provided below to complete the IGNOU July session registrations for the academic year 2023.

Particulars Direct Links ODL/ Distance programmes Click Here Online programmes Click Here Re-registration Click Here

Check the official Tweet below:

@OfficialIGNOU Extension of last date for Fresh Admission/Re-registration for the session July 2023.

The last date for "Fresh Admission and Re-registration'' for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the July 2023 session has been extended till 31st August 2023. pic.twitter.com/sM2BFklB04 — IGNOU GUWAHATI (@GuwahatiIgnou) August 22, 2023

How to register for IGNOU July 2023 session?

Candidates can check the below-given steps to register for the IGNOU July session 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct links to register for IGNOU July 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Select the relevant application link as per the choice

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked

Step 5: Upload all the relevant documents in the given format

Step 6: Submit the prescribed amount of the registration fee and save

Step 7: Download the registration confirmation page and download it for future reference

