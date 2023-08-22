DU 3rd Merit List 2023 LIVE Updates: Delhi University Allocation List Result at Official CSAS Portal for Latest News

Get here all details related to DU 3rd Merit List, Allocation List Result Today

DU 3rd Merit List 2023 Latest News: The University of Delhi will release the seat allotment list for DU CSAS round 3 today, August 22, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have applied for the UG programmes to get admission into various courses offered at the Delhi University can check their seat allotment status by visiting the official websites - admission.uod.ac.in and ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

To check the seat allotment list, candidates need to fill out the necessary login details in the candidate's portal. As per the schedule, candidates can accept their allocated seats from August 22 (from 5 pm) to August 24, 2023 (4.59 pm). Colleges will verify and approve the online applications made by the candidates between August 22 and 25, 2023. Whereas the last date of online fee payment by the candidates is August 26, 2023 (4.59 pm).

DU UG Third Merit List 2023

