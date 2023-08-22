DU 3rd Merit List 2023 LIVE Updates: Delhi University Allocation List Result at Official CSAS Portal for Latest News

DU 3rd Allocation List Result 2023: Delhi University will issue the seat allotment list for DU CSAS round 3 today, August 22, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the UG courses can check their seat allotment status at admission.uod.ac.in and ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
Get here all details related to DU 3rd Merit List, Allocation List Result Today
DU 3rd Merit List 2023 Latest News: The University of Delhi will release the seat allotment list for DU CSAS round 3 today, August 22, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have applied for the UG programmes to get admission into various courses offered at the Delhi University can check their seat allotment status by visiting the official websites - admission.uod.ac.in and ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
To check the seat allotment list, candidates need to fill out the necessary login details in the candidate's portal. As per the schedule, candidates can accept their allocated seats from August 22 (from 5 pm) to August 24, 2023 (4.59 pm). Colleges will verify and approve the online applications made by the candidates between August 22 and 25, 2023. Whereas the last date of online fee payment by the candidates is August 26, 2023 (4.59 pm).
DU UG Third Merit List 2023 PDF - Direct Link (Available Today at 5 pm as per schedule)
Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates on DU UG 3rd Merit List 2023!
22 Aug, 2023 11:16 AM IST
Shortlisted candidates in the Delhi University 3rd merit list 2023 are required to visit their allotted colleges for the document verification process. They need to carry the below-mentioned documents with them while reporting to the colleges.
22 Aug, 2023 11:00 AM IST
As per the released schedule, the DU UG third seat allotment list will be made available by 5 pm today, August 22, 2023.
22 Aug, 2023 10:51 AM IST
Candidates need to login to their dashboards by entering the below-given details to check the seat allotment status online.
22 Aug, 2023 10:38 AM IST
Candidates can check their seat allocation status in online mode. Registered candidates can check the steps that are given below:
Step 1: Go to the official websites of Delhi University - admission.uod.ac.in and ugadmission.uod.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the UG admission tab
Step 3: After this, click on the candidate login link
Step 4: Enter the required details i.e. CUET application number and password
Step 5: Check the list and download it for future reference