DU 3rd Merit List 2023 (OUT): Over 11,000 New Allotments; More than 6 thousand Receive Upgraded Choices

DU 3rd Merit List 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the third allocation list for admission to undergraduate programmes today: August 22, 2023. Candidates who filled in their preferences can check out the results on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. Check out the complete statistics for DU CSAS third allotment here.

According to the statistics, over 11,000 new allotments are done in the DU third allotment list 2023. In the DU 3rd allotment list, 6,104 individuals had their choices upgraded while 11,656 fresh applicants have gotten seats. A total of 34,642 candidates have frozen their seats. In contrast to 16,860 students who were retailed on their previous allotment, 28,889 students chose to upgrade after the 1st round.

Shortlisted candidates have to accept the allocated seats by August 24, 2023. The concerned colleges will then review and approve the applications of candidates under DU 3rd merit list 2023 from today till August 25, 2023. Candidates have to pay the admission fee by August 26, 2023. DU spot admission round will be announced for the remaining seats after the third allotment is done.

How to Check DU 3rd Merit List 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to check the seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CSAS UG 2023 link

Step 3: Submit the application number and password

Step 4: DU 3rd allocation result 2023 will appear

Step 5: Check and download it for future reference

