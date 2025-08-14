Which Is the Biggest Stadium in India?

Biggest Stadium in India: The Narendra Modi Stadium is India’s premier sports arena, designed primarily for cricket and equipped with world-class infrastructure. Spread across 63 acres inside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex, the stadium features a 360-degree podium concourse, 11 cricket pitches, four dressing rooms, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool. With no pillars blocking views, every seat offers a clear line of sight to the field. The stadium is home to the Indian national cricket team and the IPL team Gujarat Titans, and hosts major international tournaments and cultural events. History of Narendra Modi Stadium The stadium was originally built in 1983 and was known as the Motera Stadium. It underwent renovation in 2006 but was completely demolished in 2015 for a full-scale redevelopment. The new stadium was inaugurated in February 2021 and renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who envisioned its transformation during his time as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Since its inauguration, it has hosted high-profile cricket matches, including the pink-ball Test between India and England, and political events like “Namaste Trump.”

Why Is Narendra Modi Stadium the Biggest in India? Narendra Modi Stadium was built to meet the demand for hosting large-scale international cricket and public events in India. With cricket being the most followed sport in the country, the need for a state-of-the-art venue with high capacity became essential. The stadium not only boosts India’s sporting infrastructure but also enhances Ahmedabad’s status as a global sports destination. Its massive size, eco-friendly design, and cutting-edge features position it as a benchmark for modern stadiums worldwide. Narendra Modi Stadium vs Eden Gardens While the Narendra Modi Stadium is the biggest in India with a capacity of 132,000, Eden Gardens in Kolkata is the second-largest with a capacity of around 66,000. Eden Gardens holds historic significance and is often called the “Mecca of Indian Cricket,” but in terms of size and modern features, Narendra Modi Stadium is nearly twice as large and technologically more advanced.

Top Attractions in and Around Narendra Modi Stadium The stadium is part of a larger sports complex and offers several amenities including luxury boxes, a clubhouse, gymnasiums, and a cricket academy. Nearby attractions include the Sabarmati Riverfront, Gandhi Ashram, and the vibrant city of Ahmedabad, known for its heritage and culture. The stadium also frequently hosts concerts, cultural programs, and national-level ceremonies. Weather in Ahmedabad Ahmedabad experiences hot summers with temperatures reaching over 45°C, mild winters, and a monsoon season between July and September. Most cricket matches are scheduled during the cooler months from October to March. The stadium is equipped with modern ventilation systems and facilities to ensure comfort for spectators during extreme weather. Interesting Facts About Narendra Modi Stadium