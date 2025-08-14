India Independence Day 2025: When and Where to Watch PM Modi Speech on 15 August

India will be celebrating its 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, 2025. According to tradition, the celebration will commence with the hoisting of the national flag and address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the iconic Red Fort in the national capital, New Delhi. It will be the 12th straight Independence Day speech by PM Modi and the first after starting his third term as the Prime Minister. When to Watch Independence Day Speech Event Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Start Time: Around 7:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) The event typically starts with official greetings, followed by a 21-gun salute, the singing of the national anthem “Jana Gana Mana”, and a ceremonial flag hoisting by the Prime Minister. PM Modi will then deliver his speech to the nation. Where to Watch PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech Live

The celebrations and PM Modi’s speech will be broadcast live on several prominent TV channels and online platforms, ensuring nationwide and global access:

To watch the live telecast of the Independence Day celebrations, you can tune into Doordarshan (DD National) or CNBCTV18 on television. For online viewers, the official Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel and the PMO's official YouTube page will provide live streams. You can also follow the events on various websites and portals, including pmindia.gov.in, ddnews.gov.in, and independenceday.nic.in. Live updates will be available on social media, specifically on the PIB's official handle on X (@PIB_India), as well as on the PMO's social media pages and several news channels. ALSO READ: Independence Day 2025: How to Book Your Seat for Red Fort Independence Day Celebrations?

What to Expect During the Ceremony? PM Modi will be greeted by top dignitaries and review the Guard of Honour consisting of staff from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police.

The flag will be unfurled with accuracy, laid alongside a 21-gun salute with indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns.

The national anthem will be sung, with special contribution from Agniveer Vayu musicians and floral shower from Indian Air Force helicopters flying above the Red Fort.

The theme for Independence Day this year is "Naya Bharat" and is a reflection of India's journey towards becoming a developed, secure, and prosperous country in tune with the vision of a $5 trillion economy in 2047, the centenary of independence. How to Attend in Person? For all those who would like to view the event live at the Red Fort, tickets are needed and booking has been made available through official Ministry of Defence websites since August 13, 2025. Early booking is recommended because of high demand.