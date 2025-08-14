MP Board Exam 2026: Download MPBSE Main Exam Dates for High School and Intermediate PDF

The board exams are a major milestone in every student's academic journey. The release of the date sheet marks the beginning of the final, intensive preparation phase. For students of the MP Board, the 2026 exam dates are a crucial piece of information that helps them create a strategic study plan, manage their time effectively, and focus their efforts on high-priority subjects. It is a time for serious and dedicated hard work.
While the exam schedule can sometimes feel overwhelming, it is also a powerful tool. Knowing the exact dates allows you to turn a general plan into a specific, subject-by-subject schedule. In the months leading up to the exams, effective preparation becomes a mix of smart study habits, consistent revision, and, most importantly, a positive mindset. The right approach can not only help you score well but also make the process less stressful and more productive.
MP Board Class 10th Exam Date 2026
As per the given schedule, MP Board Exam Class 10th will start from 11 February till March 2, 2026. The exam will be held for 3 hours from 9 AM to 12 PM. Students can check the datesheet in the table given below.
|
Date
|
Exam
|
11.02.2026
|
HINDI
|
13.02.2026
|
URDU
|
14.02.2026
|
NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Frame Work)
|
17.02.2026
|
ENGLISH
|
19.02.2026
|
SANSKRIT
|
20.02.2026
|
MARATHI
GUJRATI
PUNJABI
SINDHI
(Only for Deaf & Dumb Student)
PAINTING
GAYAN VADAN
TABLA PAKHAVAJ
COMPUTER
|
24.02.2026
|
MATHEMATICS
|
27.02.2026
|
SCIENCE
|
02.03.2026
|
SOCIAL SCIENCE
MP Board Time Table 2026 for Class 10th PDF Download
Class 10th MP Board Exam Time Table 2026 - Download Here
MP Board Class 12th Exam Date 2026
As per the given schedule, MP Board Exam Class 12th will start from 7 February till March 3, 2026. The exam will be held for 3 hours from 9 AM to 12 PM. Students can check the datesheet in the table given below.
|
Date
|
Subject
|
07.02.2026
|
HINDI
|
09.02.2026
|
URDU
MARATHI
|
10.02.2026
|
ENGLISH
|
13.02.2026
|
PHYSICS
ECONOMICS
ANIMAL HUS. MILK TRADE, POULTRY FARMING & FISHERY
ELEMENTS OF SCIENCE
HISTORY OF INDIAN ART & WORLD ART
|
14.02.2026
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
GAYAN VADAN
TABLA PAKHAWAJ
|
16.02.2026
|
SANSKRIT
|
17.02.2026
|
DRAWING & DESIGNING
|
18.02.2026
|
CHEMISTRY
HISTORY
BUSINESS STUDIES
ELEMENT OF SCIENCE & MATHS USEFUL FOR AGRICULTURE
DRAWING & PAINTING
HOME MANAGEMENT NUTRITION & TEXTILE
|
19.02.2026
|
PSYCHOLOGY
|
20.02.2026
|
NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Frame Work)
|
21.02.2026
|
AGRICULTURE
HOME SCIENCE (ANAT. PHYS.& HYGIENE)
ACCOUNTANCY
|
23.02.2026
|
BIOLOGY
|
25.02.2026
|
MATHEMATICS
|
26.02.2026
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
27.02.2026
|
INFORMATIC PRACTICES
|
02.03.2026
|
SOCIOLOGY
|
03.03.2026
|
GEOGRAPHY
CROP PRODUCTION & HORTICULTURE
STILL LIFE & DESIGN
ANATOMY PHYSIOLOGY & HEALTH
MP Board Time Table 2026 for Class 12th PDF Download
Class 12th MP Board Exam Time Table 2026 - Download Here
How to Prepare for the MP Board Exam 2026
Preparing for board exams requires more than just studying hard; it requires studying smart. Here are some key tips from a student's perspective to help you ace your MP Board exams.
1. Master Your Study Schedule
-
Create a Realistic Timetable: Don't just copy a plan from someone else. Create a timetable that fits your personal study style and energy levels. Schedule time for every subject, but give more time to the ones you find difficult.
-
Balance is Key: Include short breaks, a proper meal schedule, and time for physical activity. A fresh mind learns better than a tired one.
-
Prioritize High-Weightage Topics: Check the official MPBSE syllabus and marking scheme. Focus more on chapters that carry higher marks.
2. Practice Makes Perfect
-
Solve Previous Year Papers: This is one of the best ways to prepare. Solving past papers helps you understand the exam pattern, the types of questions asked (MCQs, short answer, long answer), and the time management needed for each section. Try to solve at least the last 5 years' papers.
-
Take Mock Tests: Practice writing full-length papers under exam conditions. This helps you get faster and improves your accuracy.
-
Write Your Own Answers: Instead of just memorizing, try to write answers in your own words. This shows a real understanding of the concepts and improves your writing skills.
3. Study Smart, Not Just Hard
-
Use NCERT Books: The official MP Board exams are based on the NCERT syllabus. Use these textbooks as your main study material.
-
Make Your Own Notes: Creating short, organized notes or flashcards for important formulas, dates, and definitions can be a powerful revision tool.
-
Teach a Friend: If you can explain a concept to a friend, it means you have a strong grasp of it yourself. Group studies can be very beneficial for doubt-clearing and shared learning.
4. Stay Healthy and Positive
-
Get Enough Sleep: Don't pull all-nighters. Your brain needs rest to process information. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep.
-
Eat Healthy Food: A balanced diet fuels your brain and helps you stay focused. Avoid junk food and stay hydrated.
-
Manage Stress: If you feel stressed, take a short break, listen to music, or talk to your parents or a teacher. Remember that this is just one part of your life's journey.
By following these simple steps, you can turn your preparation into a focused and successful effort for the MP Board Exams 2026. Good luck!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation