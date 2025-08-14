Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

MP Board Exam 2026: Download MPBSE Main Exam Dates for High School and Intermediate PDF

The MP Board Class 10 exams are set to begin on February 11, 2026, and will conclude on March 2, 2026. Similarly, the Class 12 exams will start on February 7, 2026, and end on March 3, 2026. These dates give students a clear roadmap for their final preparations, which is essential for systematic studying. The detailed, subject-wise time table is now available on the official MPBSE website.

ByAnisha Mishra
Aug 14, 2025, 13:55 IST
MP Board Exam 2026: Download MPBSE Main Exam Dates for High School and Intermediate PDF
MP Board Exam 2026: Download MPBSE Main Exam Dates for High School and Intermediate PDF

The board exams are a major milestone in every student's academic journey. The release of the date sheet marks the beginning of the final, intensive preparation phase. For students of the MP Board, the 2026 exam dates are a crucial piece of information that helps them create a strategic study plan, manage their time effectively, and focus their efforts on high-priority subjects. It is a time for serious and dedicated hard work.

While the exam schedule can sometimes feel overwhelming, it is also a powerful tool. Knowing the exact dates allows you to turn a general plan into a specific, subject-by-subject schedule. In the months leading up to the exams, effective preparation becomes a mix of smart study habits, consistent revision, and, most importantly, a positive mindset. The right approach can not only help you score well but also make the process less stressful and more productive.

MP Board Class 10th Exam Date 2026 

As per the given schedule, MP Board Exam Class 10th will start from 11 February till March 2, 2026. The exam will be held for 3 hours from 9 AM to 12 PM. Students can check the datesheet in the table given below.

Date

Exam

11.02.2026

HINDI

13.02.2026

URDU

14.02.2026

NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Frame Work)

17.02.2026

ENGLISH

19.02.2026

SANSKRIT

20.02.2026

MARATHI

GUJRATI

PUNJABI

SINDHI

(Only for Deaf & Dumb Student)

PAINTING

GAYAN VADAN

TABLA PAKHAVAJ

COMPUTER

24.02.2026

MATHEMATICS

27.02.2026

SCIENCE

02.03.2026

SOCIAL SCIENCE

MP Board Time Table 2026 for Class 10th PDF Download 

Class 10th MP Board Exam Time Table 2026 - Download Here

MP Board Class 12th Exam Date 2026 

As per the given schedule, MP Board Exam Class 12th will start from 7 February till March 3, 2026. The exam will be held for 3 hours from 9 AM to 12 PM. Students can check the datesheet in the table given below.

Date

Subject

07.02.2026

HINDI

09.02.2026

URDU

MARATHI

10.02.2026

ENGLISH

13.02.2026

PHYSICS

ECONOMICS

ANIMAL HUS. MILK TRADE, POULTRY FARMING & FISHERY

ELEMENTS OF SCIENCE 

HISTORY OF INDIAN ART & WORLD ART

14.02.2026

BIOTECHNOLOGY 

GAYAN VADAN 

TABLA PAKHAWAJ

16.02.2026

SANSKRIT

17.02.2026

DRAWING & DESIGNING

18.02.2026

CHEMISTRY

HISTORY

BUSINESS STUDIES 

ELEMENT OF SCIENCE & MATHS USEFUL FOR AGRICULTURE

DRAWING & PAINTING 

HOME MANAGEMENT NUTRITION & TEXTILE 

19.02.2026

PSYCHOLOGY

20.02.2026

NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Frame Work) 

21.02.2026

AGRICULTURE

HOME SCIENCE (ANAT. PHYS.& HYGIENE)

ACCOUNTANCY

23.02.2026

BIOLOGY

25.02.2026

MATHEMATICS

26.02.2026

POLITICAL SCIENCE

27.02.2026

INFORMATIC PRACTICES

02.03.2026

SOCIOLOGY

03.03.2026

GEOGRAPHY

 CROP PRODUCTION & HORTICULTURE

 STILL LIFE & DESIGN

 ANATOMY PHYSIOLOGY & HEALTH

MP Board Time Table 2026 for Class 12th PDF Download 

Class 12th MP Board Exam Time Table 2026 - Download Here

How to Prepare for the MP Board Exam 2026

Preparing for board exams requires more than just studying hard; it requires studying smart. Here are some key tips from a student's perspective to help you ace your MP Board exams.

1. Master Your Study Schedule

  • Create a Realistic Timetable: Don't just copy a plan from someone else. Create a timetable that fits your personal study style and energy levels. Schedule time for every subject, but give more time to the ones you find difficult.

  • Balance is Key: Include short breaks, a proper meal schedule, and time for physical activity. A fresh mind learns better than a tired one.

  • Prioritize High-Weightage Topics: Check the official MPBSE syllabus and marking scheme. Focus more on chapters that carry higher marks.

2. Practice Makes Perfect

  • Solve Previous Year Papers: This is one of the best ways to prepare. Solving past papers helps you understand the exam pattern, the types of questions asked (MCQs, short answer, long answer), and the time management needed for each section. Try to solve at least the last 5 years' papers.

  • Take Mock Tests: Practice writing full-length papers under exam conditions. This helps you get faster and improves your accuracy.

  • Write Your Own Answers: Instead of just memorizing, try to write answers in your own words. This shows a real understanding of the concepts and improves your writing skills.

3. Study Smart, Not Just Hard

  • Use NCERT Books: The official MP Board exams are based on the NCERT syllabus. Use these textbooks as your main study material.

  • Make Your Own Notes: Creating short, organized notes or flashcards for important formulas, dates, and definitions can be a powerful revision tool.

  • Teach a Friend: If you can explain a concept to a friend, it means you have a strong grasp of it yourself. Group studies can be very beneficial for doubt-clearing and shared learning.

4. Stay Healthy and Positive

  • Get Enough Sleep: Don't pull all-nighters. Your brain needs rest to process information. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep.

  • Eat Healthy Food: A balanced diet fuels your brain and helps you stay focused. Avoid junk food and stay hydrated.

  • Manage Stress: If you feel stressed, take a short break, listen to music, or talk to your parents or a teacher. Remember that this is just one part of your life's journey.

By following these simple steps, you can turn your preparation into a focused and successful effort for the MP Board Exams 2026. Good luck!

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News