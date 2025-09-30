School Holiday on 1st October 2025 (Wednesday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday on October 1, 2025 - October ushers in India's festive season, bringing with it numerous school holidays in 2025 that offer a welcome break for students and families. This period is particularly anticipated, not only due to ongoing heavy rainfall in some states but primarily because of a series of culturally significant festivals. Among the most eagerly awaited holidays are Dussehra aligning with National Holiday on Gandhi Jayanti and Diwali. Beyond these prominent celebrations, the calendar also includes Chhath Puja, a revered four-day festival predominantly observed in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Nepal.
The convergence of these major cultural and religious events creates an extended period of school holidays, providing students with a much-needed respite from academics. These holidays are an invaluable opportunity for families to travel, celebrate, bond, and immerse themselves in India's rich cultural heritage, creating lasting memories. In this article we have provided list of states that have schools closed on 1st October, 2025.
Dusshera School Holiday 2025
Uttar Pradesh School Closed Tomorrow
Schools across Uttar Pradesh will observe holidays on October 1 and October 2, 2025, in observance of two significant occasions - Dusshera and Gandhi Jayanti. This announcement was made by the state government, ensuring that students and staff have the opportunity to participate in the festivities and commemorations.
Bihar School Holiday
Schools in Bihar will remain closed from 27 September to 2 October 2025 to celebrate Durga Puja and Navaratri, giving students time to participate in the festive rituals with their families. In some districts, the holiday period is extended till 5 October 2025, allowing students extra days to enjoy the celebrations and rejuvenate before resuming their academic routine.
Delhi Schools Closed
Schools in Delhi will observe a holiday from September 29 to October 1, as announced by the Delhi Directorate of Education. While private schools might have a slightly different schedule, classes are expected to restart on October 3.
Dusshera holidays 2025 West Bengal
West Bengal schools observed a Durga Puja holiday from September 24 to October 6. Due to flood like situation in West Bengal, the state govt. announced Durga Puja holiday in the school a few days earlier. While the exact schedule might differ for government and private institutions, classes are expected to resume after October 6.
Telangana Schools Closed
The Telangana government has officially announced a significant holiday period for all schools in the state, in observance of the upcoming Dasara festival. Students will enjoy a total of 13 days off, with the holidays commencing on September 21, 2025, and concluding on October 3, 2025. This extended break provides ample opportunity for students and their families to participate in the festivities and traditions associated with Dasara.
Schools closed today due to heavy rains in Maharashtra
Due to heavy rainfall across many regions of Maharashtra, the state government has mandated school closures. While there is no official update for today's status, an extension of holidays is possible if weather conditions do not improve. Additionally, all schools will observe a holiday on Gandhi Jayanti.
School Closed on October 1, 2025
|
State
|
Holiday Dates
|
Occasion
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
October 1–2, 2025
|
Dussehra & Gandhi Jayanti
|
Bihar
|
September 27–October 2, 2025
|
Durga Puja & Navaratri
|
Bihar (some districts)
|
September 27–October 5, 2025
|
Extended Durga Puja & Navaratri holiday
|
Delhi
|
September 29–October 1, 2025
|
Dussehra (as per Directorate of Education)
|
West Bengal
|
September 24–October 6, 2025
|
Durga Puja (holidays extended due to floods)
|
Telangana
|
September 21–October 3, 2025
|
Dussehra (Dasara)
|
Maharashtra
|
October 1, 2025 (Expected)
|
Rain Related School Closure
Schools and parents throughout India should stay informed about local government announcements regarding holidays to prevent any misunderstandings. These holidays, which are affected by India's diverse climate and many festivals, underscore the significance of cultural customs and safety within the academic year, while also allowing students time for festivities.
State Wise School Holiday List in October 2025
