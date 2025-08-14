List of Countries Recognizing Palestine as State (2025 Update): Full Recognition & Pending List

With over 145 countries now embracing the call for international recognition, more and more countries are vowing to recognize a Palestinian state.
Following the establishment of the state by the Palestine National Council (PNC), the majority of countries who recognize a State of Palestine did so in 1988. Similar actions were taken by numerous other non-Western nations in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s.
More Nations Recognizing Palestine as State
More European and Caribbean countries, such as Barbados, Ireland, Jamaica, Norway, and Spain, acknowledged a Palestinian state in the spring of 2024.
At the most recent United Nations General Assembly meeting in September, Australia, Canada, and France declared their intention to recognize a Palestinian state. In the meantime, if Israel fails to meet requirements, such as agreeing to a truce in Gaza, the UK has stated conditionally that it will recognize a Palestinian state.
Countries Yet to Recognize Palestine
Major nations like the U.S., Japan, South Korea, along with Western democracies such as Australia, Canada, the UK, and France
|
Country
|
Status
|
Important Points
|
United States
|
No recognition
|
Continues to withhold recognition
|
Japan
|
No recognition
|
Has not recognized, even with added diplomatic pressure
|
South Korea
|
No recognition
|
Still pending despite global shifts
|
Australia
|
Announcing recognition in Sept 2025
|
Prime Minister Albanese confirmed recognition at UNGA
|
Canada
|
Announcing recognition in Sept 2025
|
Conditions tied to PA reforms & democratic processes
|
United Kingdom
|
Announcing recognition after ceasefire
|
Pending conditions (ceasefire, negotiations)
|
France
|
Recognizing in Sept 2025
|
Macron confirmed this during the UNGA session
ALSO READ: Which Countries are Biggest Buyers of Russian Oil? You can Never Guess the Third Name
Major Countries That Have Recognized Palestine
A mix of European countries and others, Norway, Ireland, Spain, Slovenia, Malta, San Marino have officially recognized Palestinian as a state since 2024.
|
Country / Group
|
Recognition Status
|
Important Points
|
European Union (11 of 27)
|
Recognized among members
|
Among those: Ireland, Spain, Slovenia
|
France
|
First G7 to recognize in Sept 2025
|
Macron confirmed this move
|
Norway
|
Official recognition in May 2024
|
Government formally recognized statehood
|
Ireland
|
Recognized in May 2024
|
Part of wave with Norway and Spain
|
Spain
|
Recognized May 2024
|
Joined Ireland and Norway
|
Slovenia
|
Recognized June 2024
|
Latest EU member to do so
|
Malta
|
Recognizing by Sept 2025
|
Announced during July 2025 conference
|
San Marino
|
Recognizing by end of 2025
|
Confirmed at July 2025 summit
|
Total Recognitions
|
147 UN member-states
|
Roughly 76% of UN membership
History of Palestine
Over the course of its millennia of habitation, Palestine has been ruled by numerous empires and peoples, including the Canaanites, Israelites, Romans, Byzantines, Muslims, Crusaders, and Ottomans.
When it was made a British Mandate following World War I, tensions between the Arab and Jewish populations grew more intense, which resulted in the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and the expulsion of many Palestinians. The area is still an epicenter of violence today, with continuous territorial and self-determination struggles.
ALSO READ: Top 10 Countries With the Largest Desert Areas in the World
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation