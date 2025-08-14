List of Countries Recognizing Palestine as State (2025 Update): Full Recognition & Pending List

With over 145 countries now embracing the call for international recognition, more and more countries are vowing to recognize a Palestinian state.

Following the establishment of the state by the Palestine National Council (PNC), the majority of countries who recognize a State of Palestine did so in 1988. Similar actions were taken by numerous other non-Western nations in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s.

More Nations Recognizing Palestine as State

More European and Caribbean countries, such as Barbados, Ireland, Jamaica, Norway, and Spain, acknowledged a Palestinian state in the spring of 2024.

At the most recent United Nations General Assembly meeting in September, Australia, Canada, and France declared their intention to recognize a Palestinian state. In the meantime, if Israel fails to meet requirements, such as agreeing to a truce in Gaza, the UK has stated conditionally that it will recognize a Palestinian state.