Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

List of Countries Recognizing Palestine as State (2025 Update): Full Recognition & Pending List

Updated 2025 list of countries recognizing Palestine, including new recognitions, pending nations, and global diplomatic developments.

ByVidhee Tripathi
Aug 14, 2025, 14:55 IST

With over 145 countries now embracing the call for international recognition, more and more countries are vowing to recognize a Palestinian state.

Following the establishment of the state by the Palestine National Council (PNC), the majority of countries who recognize a State of Palestine did so in 1988. Similar actions were taken by numerous other non-Western nations in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s.

More Nations Recognizing Palestine as State

More European and Caribbean countries, such as Barbados, Ireland, Jamaica, Norway, and Spain, acknowledged a Palestinian state in the spring of 2024.

At the most recent United Nations General Assembly meeting in September, Australia, Canada, and France declared their intention to recognize a Palestinian state. In the meantime, if Israel fails to meet requirements, such as agreeing to a truce in Gaza, the UK has stated conditionally that it will recognize a Palestinian state.

Countries Yet to Recognize Palestine 

Major nations like the U.S., Japan, South Korea, along with Western democracies such as Australia, Canada, the UK, and France 

Country

Status

Important Points

United States

No recognition

Continues to withhold recognition

Japan

No recognition

Has not recognized, even with added diplomatic pressure

South Korea

No recognition

Still pending despite global shifts

Australia

Announcing recognition in Sept 2025

Prime Minister Albanese confirmed recognition at UNGA

Canada

Announcing recognition in Sept 2025

Conditions tied to PA reforms & democratic processes

United Kingdom

Announcing recognition after ceasefire

Pending conditions (ceasefire, negotiations)

France

Recognizing in Sept 2025

Macron confirmed this during the UNGA session

ALSO READ: Which Countries are Biggest Buyers of Russian Oil? You can Never Guess the Third Name

Major Countries That Have Recognized Palestine

A mix of European countries and others, Norway, Ireland, Spain, Slovenia, Malta, San Marino have officially recognized Palestinian as a state since 2024.

Country / Group

Recognition Status

Important Points

European Union (11 of 27)

Recognized among members

Among those: Ireland, Spain, Slovenia

France

First G7 to recognize in Sept 2025

Macron confirmed this move

Norway

Official recognition in May 2024

Government formally recognized statehood

Ireland

Recognized in May 2024

Part of wave with Norway and Spain

Spain

Recognized May 2024

Joined Ireland and Norway

Slovenia

Recognized June 2024

Latest EU member to do so

Malta

Recognizing by Sept 2025

Announced during July 2025 conference

San Marino

Recognizing by end of 2025

Confirmed at July 2025 summit

Total Recognitions

147 UN member-states

Roughly 76% of UN membership

History of Palestine

Over the course of its millennia of habitation, Palestine has been ruled by numerous empires and peoples, including the Canaanites, Israelites, Romans, Byzantines, Muslims, Crusaders, and Ottomans. 

When it was made a British Mandate following World War I, tensions between the Arab and Jewish populations grew more intense, which resulted in the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and the expulsion of many Palestinians. The area is still an epicenter of violence today, with continuous territorial and self-determination struggles.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Countries With the Largest Desert Areas in the World

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News