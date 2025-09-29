UPSC ESE 2026 Apply Online Begins at upsc.gov.in, Register Now Before October 16th - Check Notification, Last Date and More

UPSC ESE Notification 2026: The Union Public Service Commission has released the notification to recruit candidates for 474 posts through the ESE examination. The notification was released on 26 September 2025 and the application process has started from 26 September onwards with the last date to apply online being 16 October 2025. Candidates have to register themselves on the new portal recently launched this year by the UPSC. The candidates who are new to the UPSC portal have to register themselves to fill the modules of the Common Application Form (CAF). They mandatorily need to generate the Universal Registration Number (URN) before proceeding to fill the application form. The UPSC will conduct the ESE exam to fill 474 posts under the categories: Category I- Civil Engineering

Category II- Mechanical Engineering

Category III- Electrical Engineering

Category IV- Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

UPSC ESE Notification 2026 Candidates who wish to apply for the UPSC ESE examination 2026 must go through the detailed notification in order to get complete knowledge about the application process, eligibility criteria, document required, important dates, exam related instructions, etc. UPSC ESE Notification 2026 Download Link UPSC ESE Apply Online 2026 Candidates aspiring for the UPSC ESE examination 2026 can apply for the UPSC ESE exam by visiting the official portal of UPSC- upsconline.nic.in. Candidates are required to generate the URN and then only they can register for all the modules of the CAF. The portal has 4 modules, three of which namely, Account creation, Universal Registration and Common Application Form are common to all examination applications and can be filled anytime by the candidate while the fourth module is examination specific and can be filled during the time period allowed in notification of an examination.

UPSC ESE Apply Online Process 2026 Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the UPSC ESE exam 2026: Step 1: Visit the UPSC Portal at upsconline.nic.in. Step 2: Fill all the three modules of the CAF one-by-one. Step 3: If you have already completed the three modules, then move on to the next module i.e., 4th module, which is exam specific. In this module, click on “Apply for Examinations”. Step 4: Check for the recent notifications and apply for the UPSC ESE exam as per the required information. Step 5: Candidates must fill all the details carefully and upload the required documents in the prescribed format. Step 6: Pay the application fee through online mode and submit your application. Step 7: Save the application form for future reference. UPSC ESE 2026 Apply Online Link Candidates aspiring for the UPSC ESE exam 2026 can apply online by accessing the official link given below and following the steps given in the above section.