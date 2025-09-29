UPSC ESE 2026 Apply Online Begins at upsc.gov.in, Register Now Before October 16th - Check Notification, Last Date and More

Asia Cup Winners List 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 29, 2025, 13:10 IST

UPSC ESE Notification 2026: The UPSC has released the notification for the recruitment of candidates for the Engineering Services through the Engineering Services Examination (ESE). Candidates can download the UPSC ESE notification 2026 and get the apply online link with other details on this page.

UPSC ESE 2026
UPSC ESE 2026

UPSC ESE Notification 2026: The Union Public Service Commission has released the notification to recruit candidates for 474 posts through the ESE examination. The notification was released on 26 September 2025 and the application process has started from 26 September onwards with the last date to apply online being 16 October 2025. Candidates have to register themselves on the new portal recently launched this year by the UPSC. The candidates who are new to the UPSC portal have to register themselves to fill the modules of the Common Application Form (CAF). They mandatorily need to generate the Universal Registration Number (URN) before proceeding to fill the application form.

The UPSC will conduct the ESE exam to fill 474 posts under the categories:

  • Category I- Civil Engineering

  • Category II- Mechanical Engineering

  • Category III- Electrical Engineering

  • Category IV- Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

UPSC ESE Notification 2026

Candidates who wish to apply for the UPSC ESE examination 2026 must go through the detailed notification in order to get complete knowledge about the application process, eligibility criteria, document required, important dates, exam related instructions, etc.

UPSC ESE Notification 2026

Download Link

UPSC ESE Apply Online 2026

Candidates aspiring for the UPSC ESE examination 2026 can apply for the UPSC ESE exam by visiting the official portal of UPSC- upsconline.nic.in. Candidates are required to generate the URN and then only they can register for all the modules of the CAF. The portal has 4 modules, three of which namely, Account creation, Universal Registration and Common Application Form are common to all examination applications and can be filled anytime by the candidate while the fourth module is examination specific and can be filled during the time period allowed in notification of an examination.

UPSC ESE Apply Online Process 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the UPSC ESE exam 2026:

Step 1: Visit the UPSC Portal at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Fill all the three modules of the CAF one-by-one.

Step 3: If you have already completed the three modules, then move on to the next module i.e., 4th module, which is exam specific. In this module, click on “Apply for Examinations”.

Step 4: Check for the recent notifications and apply for the UPSC ESE exam as per the required information.

Step 5: Candidates must fill all the details carefully  and upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee through online mode and submit your application.

Step 7: Save the application form for future reference.

UPSC ESE 2026 Apply Online Link

Candidates aspiring for the UPSC ESE exam 2026 can apply online by accessing the official link given below and following the steps given in the above section.

UPSC ESE 2026 Apply Online Link

Apply Here

UPSC ESE 2026 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application fee to complete their registration process. The fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, internet banking, IMPS, cash card, mobile wallet, etc. The application fee for General and OBC category candidates is ₹200 and all the other categories and females are exempted.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

