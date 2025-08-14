Which Indian President Addresses the Nation Most on the Eve of Independence Day?

Pranab Mukherjee addressed the nation every year on August 14 from 2012 to 2016. In his final year, he even mentioned, “This is the fifth time I am speaking to you on the eve of Independence Day.” His speeches focused on India’s democratic values, national unity, development, and peace. No other Indian president has given as many of these speeches as he did.

What Is the Eve of Independence Day Address?

The President of India gives a national address every year on August 14, one day before Independence Day. This speech is broadcast on TV, radio, and digital platforms across the country. It highlights India’s achievements, current challenges, and hopes for the future. It’s a tradition that reflects the voice of the nation’s highest office.

Why Did Pranab Mukherjee Address the Nation Most?

Pranab Mukherjee completed a full five-year term as President, which gave him the chance to deliver the speech each year without interruption. He was also a respected political leader with years of experience in Parliament, making his words impactful and meaningful to the public. His speeches were well-received and are still remembered today.