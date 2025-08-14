Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 released at ibps.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Steps and Link Here

The IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 released, for examsscheduled on August 17,. Candidates who applied can download their hall ticket from ibps.in using their registration details. Admit Card is mandatory for entry to the examination centre

ByMohd Salman
Aug 14, 2025, 14:31 IST
IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025
IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025

IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. The IBPS Hindi Officer exam will be conducted on August 17, 2025. The Admit card contains the details such as registration number, roll number, candidate details, examination details.
Candidates who have successfully filled the IBPS Hindi Officer online application form will be able to download the IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 after providing their registration number and password. The admit card is the important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025:Direct Link

The IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 is out at ibps.in. The candidate should download the admit card from official website 2-3 days before exam. The admit card can be downloaded by providing registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025.

IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025

Direct Link

IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025: Overview

IBPS has released the IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 on August 11, 2025 at ibps.in. Candidates can download the admit card after following the simple steps listed below. Check the table below for IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Event

Particular

Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Name of Exam

IBPS Hindi Officer 2025 

Admit Card Release Date

August 11, 2025

Exam Date

August 17, 2025

Official Website

ibps.in

How to Download the IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can now download the IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 from the official website, ibps.in. Check the steps below to download it from official website

  • Visit the Official Website, ibps.in.
  • On the homepage, look for a link on the left-hand side that says "Hindi Officer Admit Car" and click on it..
  • Now enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth (in DD-MM-YY format).
  • Carefully enter the captcha code shown on the screen and click the "Login" button.
  • Your IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Verify all the details carefully.
  • Click on the download or print button to save a PDF copy on your device.

Details to check on IBPS Hindi Officer Hall Ticket 2025

Before downloading the IBPS Hindi Officer Hall Ticket 2025 candidates must verify all the details mentioned on the admit card; check the list below for all the details mentioned on IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025
Candidate's Name:

  • Registration Number & Roll Number
  • Exam Date, Reporting Time, and Shift Timings
  • Candidate's Photograph & Signature:
  • Name and Address of the Exam Centre
  • Space for Signature and Thumb Impression
  • Exam Day Instructions

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News