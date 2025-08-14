IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 released at ibps.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Steps and Link Here

IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. The IBPS Hindi Officer exam will be conducted on August 17, 2025. The Admit card contains the details such as registration number, roll number, candidate details, examination details.
Candidates who have successfully filled the IBPS Hindi Officer online application form will be able to download the IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 after providing their registration number and password. The admit card is the important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.
IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025:Direct Link
The IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 is out at ibps.in. The candidate should download the admit card from official website 2-3 days before exam. The admit card can be downloaded by providing registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025.
|
IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025
IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025: Overview
IBPS has released the IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 on August 11, 2025 at ibps.in. Candidates can download the admit card after following the simple steps listed below. Check the table below for IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
|
Event
|
Particular
|
Conducting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Name of Exam
|
IBPS Hindi Officer 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
August 11, 2025
|
Exam Date
|
August 17, 2025
|
Official Website
|
ibps.in
How to Download the IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can now download the IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 from the official website, ibps.in. Check the steps below to download it from official website
- Visit the Official Website, ibps.in.
- On the homepage, look for a link on the left-hand side that says "Hindi Officer Admit Car" and click on it..
- Now enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth (in DD-MM-YY format).
- Carefully enter the captcha code shown on the screen and click the "Login" button.
- Your IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Verify all the details carefully.
- Click on the download or print button to save a PDF copy on your device.
Details to check on IBPS Hindi Officer Hall Ticket 2025
Before downloading the IBPS Hindi Officer Hall Ticket 2025 candidates must verify all the details mentioned on the admit card; check the list below for all the details mentioned on IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025
Candidate's Name:
- Registration Number & Roll Number
- Exam Date, Reporting Time, and Shift Timings
- Candidate's Photograph & Signature:
- Name and Address of the Exam Centre
- Space for Signature and Thumb Impression
- Exam Day Instructions
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation