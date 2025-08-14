IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 released at ibps.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Steps and Link Here

IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. The IBPS Hindi Officer exam will be conducted on August 17, 2025. The Admit card contains the details such as registration number, roll number, candidate details, examination details.

Candidates who have successfully filled the IBPS Hindi Officer online application form will be able to download the IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025 after providing their registration number and password. The admit card is the important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

IBPS Hindi Officer Admit Card 2025:Direct Link

