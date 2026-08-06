CAT 2026 Fee Revision: IIM Indore Attributes Price Hike to Inflation and Security Upgrades
CAT 2026: IIM Indore has revised the CAT 2026 registration fees to ₹2,700 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and ₹1,350 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates a 3.85% hike. Citing macroeconomic inflation, rising operational costs, and expanded test center logistics, the institute will direct funds toward advanced security protocols, server reliability, and technological upgrades.
CAT 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, which serves as the designated organizing authority for CAT 2026, has made changes in the registration fee structure for the upcoming exam. As per the revised structure, candidates in the General, EWS, and NC-OBC categories will be paying ₹2,700 an increase of ₹100 as compared to last year's fees. On the other hand, the registration fees of SC, ST, and PwBD candidates have gone up by ₹50 and have reached a figure of ₹1,350. With a moderate rise of 3.85%, officials from the institute have mentioned that this increase in price is due to the constant inflation in the macroeconomic system and rising operational expenses.
Ensuring a smooth registration process for three lakh candidates involves substantial financial input on the part of the institute towards providing large testing infrastructure, dealing with computer lab vendors, and ensuring proper functioning of servers in hundreds of cities. Additionally, the revised fees include a considerable amount of expense which will go toward making essential changes in technology and management to ensure that there is no breach in test security.
CAT 2026 Fee Structure: Before vs. Now
The registration fee for CAT 2026 has increased by ₹100 for general category candidates and ₹50 for reserved categories:
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Candidate Category
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CAT 2025 Fee
|
CAT 2026 Fee
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Absolute Increase
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Percentage Hike
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General / EWS / NC-OBC
|
₹2,600
|
₹2,700
|
+₹100
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3.85%
|
SC / ST / PwBD
|
₹1,300
|
₹1,350
|
+₹50
|
3.85%
CAT 2026 Timeline & Important Details
Except for the fees change, everything else is still exactly the same as before.
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Announcement Date: July 26, 2026
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Registration Website: iimcat.ac.in
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Period for Registration: August 3, 2026 (10:00 AM) - September 15, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Downloading of Admit Card: Starting November 4, 2026
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Date of Exam: November
What Should Candidates Keep in Mind?
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One-time Fee for All 22 IIMs: This one-time registration fee covers application form for all 22 IIMs that participate in the process.
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Non-Refundable: According to official policy, the registration fee is non-refundable in any case. So it is suggested to crosscheck all the details before submission.
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Payment Modes: There is no extra gateway charge for UPI payments, but there may be charges for net banking and credit card payment modes.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.