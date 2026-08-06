CAT 2026 Fee Revision: IIM Indore Attributes Price Hike to Inflation and Security Upgrades

CAT 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, which serves as the designated organizing authority for CAT 2026, has made changes in the registration fee structure for the upcoming exam. As per the revised structure, candidates in the General, EWS, and NC-OBC categories will be paying ₹2,700 an increase of ₹100 as compared to last year's fees. On the other hand, the registration fees of SC, ST, and PwBD candidates have gone up by ₹50 and have reached a figure of ₹1,350. With a moderate rise of 3.85%, officials from the institute have mentioned that this increase in price is due to the constant inflation in the macroeconomic system and rising operational expenses.

Ensuring a smooth registration process for three lakh candidates involves substantial financial input on the part of the institute towards providing large testing infrastructure, dealing with computer lab vendors, and ensuring proper functioning of servers in hundreds of cities. Additionally, the revised fees include a considerable amount of expense which will go toward making essential changes in technology and management to ensure that there is no breach in test security.