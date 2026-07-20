CAT Exam 2026 Notification Soon; How to Fill Application Form, Fees, Step by Step Guide
CAT 2026 registration process is expected to begin in the first week of August 2026 at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates planning to apply for CAT exam 2026 should meet the eligibility criteria before they fill the CAT application form 2026. Read the article below to know CAT application process, fee, etc.
CAT 2026 notification will likely be released on July 26, 2026, at the official IIM CAT website, i.e. iimcat.ac.in. IIM Indore will start the CAT registration process 2026 in the first week of August 2026. Candidates looking for admission to the top MBA colleges in India can apply for the CAT exam online before the CAT 2026 registration last date. They should meet the CAT eligibility criteria and upload the required documents to complete the application process.
CAT registration process includes meeting the eligibility criteria, creating a login ID, filling the online application form, uploading documents and paying the CAT application fee. Scroll down to know all about the CAT registration process, documents required, fees, etc.
CAT 2026 Registration Dates
IIM Indore will be conducting the CAT exam 2026 this year. Take a look at the table below to know the CAT application dates:
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Events
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Dates
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CAT application form release
|
First week of August 2026
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Last date of CAT Registration 2026
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Second week of September 2026
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CAT form correction window
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TBA
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CAT 2026 admit card release
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First week of November 2026
CAT Registration Process 2026: How to Apply?
The CAT registration process 2026 includes the following steps:
- Online CAT registration at IIM CAT website
- Filling CAT Application Form 2026
- Uploading documents
- Paying CAT application fee
Majorly there are six sections in the CAT application form. These are:
- Personal details
- Academic details
- Work experience
- Programme selection
- Test city selection
- Declaration
Steps to Fill CAT Application Form 2026
Follow the process mentioned below to know how to fill the CAT application form 2026:
- Register on the IIM CAT website by entering name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, etc. Generate an OTP to complewt ethe registration process.
- Candidates will get the login details on their phone number and email ID. Login again using these details
- Add the required details such as father’s and mother’s name, date of birth, nationality, gender, category, etc.
- Upload a photograph and signature in the prescribed format and size. Candidates from reserved category also have to upload their reservation certificate.
- Add the academic details of Class 10, 12 and graduation
- Next, add the work experience if applicable. The work experience will be calculated upto July 31, 2026.
- In the next step, candidates need to select their preferred programme and city. Candidates can choose upto 5 test centres for the exam. Candidates also have to select an interview city for the Common Admission Process.
- Finally, pay the CAT application fee 2026 online using a credit card, debit card, or internet banking.
CAT 2026 Application Fee
Check the table below to know the CAT application fee 2026:
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Category
|
Application Fee
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General, EWS, NC-OBC
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INR 2,600
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SC,ST, PwD
|
INR 1,300
Documents Required for CAT Registration 2026
The following list of documents will be required for the CAT application and registration process:
- A recent passport size photograph with white background (under 1 MB)
- A scanned copy of signatures on plain white paper (under 1 MB)
- Identity proof scanned copy
- Class 10, 12, graduation marksheet
- Date of Birth certificate
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
- Scribe certificate (if applicable)
Common Mistakes to Avoid In CAT Application Process 2026
The CAT form correction window is opened for a limited time and only a few fields are editable. Check the common mistakes to avoid in CAT application process 2026:
- Use an email ID and mobile number which is working and functional. All the official details and announcements will be shared on the registered email ID and mobile number.
- Use correct information. Make sure there are no spelling mistakes or errors
- Select the most preferred city first and then choose the other ones. Students will not be able to make changes once the form has been submitted.
- Pick IIMs in order of preference. WAT and PI rounds will be open to only those IIMs which are selected during registration
- Upload images and documents in the prescribed format and size
- Confirm the fee payment by taking out the printout of fee receipt
Chief Sub Editor
Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.