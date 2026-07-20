CAT Exam 2026 Notification Soon; How to Fill Application Form, Fees, Step by Step Guide

CAT 2026 notification will likely be released on July 26, 2026, at the official IIM CAT website, i.e. iimcat.ac.in. IIM Indore will start the CAT registration process 2026 in the first week of August 2026. Candidates looking for admission to the top MBA colleges in India can apply for the CAT exam online before the CAT 2026 registration last date. They should meet the CAT eligibility criteria and upload the required documents to complete the application process.



CAT registration process includes meeting the eligibility criteria, creating a login ID, filling the online application form, uploading documents and paying the CAT application fee. Scroll down to know all about the CAT registration process, documents required, fees, etc.

CAT 2026 Registration Dates

IIM Indore will be conducting the CAT exam 2026 this year. Take a look at the table below to know the CAT application dates: