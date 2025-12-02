CBSE Updated SOPs and Guidelines at cbse.gov.in for Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2025-26

CBSE Practical Exams 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released CBSE Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Revised guidelines for the conduct of Classes 10th and 12th practical examinations, project assessments, and internal assessments (IAs) for the academic session 2025-26. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the official notice at cbse.gov.in as well as find it attached here. The motive is to ensure uniformity, accuracy, and timely completion of assessments across all CBSE-affiliated schools. The board asks the school authorities to correctly upload the scores of the students within the stipulated time as the marks uploaded cannot be modified later.

CBSE Guidelines and SOPs for Practical Examination - 2026, reg (2.52 MB)