CBSE Updated SOPs and Guidelines at cbse.gov.in for Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2025-26

Key Points
- CBSE has issued revised SOPs and guidelines for the Classes 10 and 12 practical, project, and IAs.
- The goal is to ensure uniformity, accuracy, and timely completion of these assessments.
- Schools must check the notice at cbse.gov.in and upload scores correctly within the deadline.
CBSE Practical Exams 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released CBSE Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Revised guidelines for the conduct of Classes 10th and 12th practical examinations, project assessments, and internal assessments (IAs) for the academic session 2025-26. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the official notice at cbse.gov.in as well as find it attached here. The motive is to ensure uniformity, accuracy, and timely completion of assessments across all CBSE-affiliated schools. The board asks the school authorities to correctly upload the scores of the students within the stipulated time as the marks uploaded cannot be modified later.
CBSE Guidelines and SOPs for Practical Examination - 2026, reg (2.52 MB)
CBSE 2025-26: Practical Dates for Schools
Candidates can check the practical exam schedule according to the school categories:
|School Type
|Dates
|Winter-bound schools
|November 6 - 6 December 2025
|Regular session schools
|January 1 - 14 February 2026
CBSE 2025-26: Important Instructions for Schools
- Schools must accurately upload the marks of students on the same day of assessment on the CBSE web portal.
- Schools must take note of the maximum marks mentioned in the circular released on November 17, 2025.
- The dates of practical assessments for students participating in national or international sports events can be rescheduled by schools, however no extra time will be provided beyond the notified schedule.
- In case a student is found using unfair means during exams, strict actions will be taken against them.
- Schools must preserve the answer books for at least one year post-result declaration and ensure the award lists are properly signed, scanned, and securely stored by schools.
- Failure to stick to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) may lead to the cancellation of the practical examinations.
