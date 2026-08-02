Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Launches Vidya Vahini Scheme for Class 9 Girls in Government Schools

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched the Vidya Vahini scheme to support Class 9th girl students in government schools. At the launch event more than 3000 girls received bicycles. The government said that nearly 1.4 lakh eligible students across Delhi will get free bicycles in different phases. The scheme was launched at the East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex. During the event the Chief Minister met students and encouraged them to continue their education with confidence and pride. Read the article for further information.

Why the Vidya Vahini Scheme Matters

The main aim of this scheme is to make sure travel problems do not stop girls from going to school. Many students face difficulty in daily travel after entering Class 9. With these bicycles girls will be able to reach school in a safer and easier way. The government believes this step will improve attendance and lower the chances of students from dropping out. It will also help parents feel less worried about their daughter travelling every day. Rekha Gupta said the bicycle is not only a mode of travel but also a symbol of dignity that will help girls move forward in education with confidence.