Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Launches Vidya Vahini Scheme for Class 9 Girls in Government Schools
Delhi has launched the Vidya Vahini scheme to give free bicycles to Class 9 girls in government schools and support safe school travel. Read the article to know more details.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched the Vidya Vahini scheme to support Class 9th girl students in government schools. At the launch event more than 3000 girls received bicycles. The government said that nearly 1.4 lakh eligible students across Delhi will get free bicycles in different phases. The scheme was launched at the East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex. During the event the Chief Minister met students and encouraged them to continue their education with confidence and pride. Read the article for further information.
Why the Vidya Vahini Scheme Matters
The main aim of this scheme is to make sure travel problems do not stop girls from going to school. Many students face difficulty in daily travel after entering Class 9. With these bicycles girls will be able to reach school in a safer and easier way. The government believes this step will improve attendance and lower the chances of students from dropping out. It will also help parents feel less worried about their daughter travelling every day. Rekha Gupta said the bicycle is not only a mode of travel but also a symbol of dignity that will help girls move forward in education with confidence.
How the Scheme Will Help Students Across Delhi
Education Minister Ashish Sood was present at the event along with Union Minister of state and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, Paparaganj, MLA Ravinder Singh Negi and senior education department officials. Sood said the scheme is meant to solve transport related problems faced by girls after they enter Class 9 so they can continue studying without interruption. The Delhi government had earlier announced that around Rs 90 crore would be spent on this programme. Officials said the benefit will reach around 1.40 lakh students across the national capital in phases. The bicycle distribution drive is part of the larger effort of the Delhi government to support girls' education, improve attendance and strengthen safety and empowerment for school students.
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