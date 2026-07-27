DU PG Admission 2026: Revised Schedule Released for Round 2 of Performance-based Programmes, CW and Ward Quota
The Delhi University (DU) has released the revised schedule for Round 2 of Performance-based Programmes, CW and Ward Quota candidates on July 26, 2026 on the official website of the university at admission.uod.ac.in. Students will need to keep the important dates in mind while appearing for the round 2 of admissions.
DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the revised schedule for Round 2 of Performance-based Programmes, CW and Ward Quota candidates on July 26, 2026. The notice is released on the official website of the university at admission.uod.ac.in. Students will need to keep the important dates in mind while appearing for the round 2 of admissions. According to the schedule, the applicants will need to check the round 2 of performance-based programmes, CW and Ward supernumerary quota result on July 29, 2026.
Official Notice: Revised Schedule for Round II of Performance based programmes, CW and Ward
DU PG Admission 2026: Revised Schedule
Students from the mentioned categories can check the following table to know the important dates and schedule related to DU PG admission 2026 here:
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Task
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Date and Time
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Day
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Performance-based programmes (Round II), CW and Ward admissions
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Declaration of Round II of performance-based programmes, CW and Ward supernumerary quota
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July 29, 2026
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Wednesday
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Candidates to “Accept” the allocated seat
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July 29 - 31, 2026 till 4:59 PM
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Wednesday - Friday
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Department/ Centre/ College to Verify and Approve the online applications
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July 29 - August 1, 2026 till 4:59 PM
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Wednesday - Saturday
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Last date of online payment of fees by the Candidates
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July 29 - August 2, 2026 till 4:59 PM
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Wednesday - Sunday
The University may announce more rounds of allocation subject to the availability of vacant seats, if any. For latest updates, candidates will be required to visit the official website of the university at du.ac.in.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.