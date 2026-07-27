DU PG Admission 2026: Revised Schedule Released for Round 2 of Performance-based Programmes, CW and Ward Quota

DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the revised schedule for Round 2 of Performance-based Programmes, CW and Ward Quota candidates on July 26, 2026. The notice is released on the official website of the university at admission.uod.ac.in. Students will need to keep the important dates in mind while appearing for the round 2 of admissions. According to the schedule, the applicants will need to check the round 2 of performance-based programmes, CW and Ward supernumerary quota result on July 29, 2026.

Official Notice: Revised Schedule for Round II of Performance based programmes, CW and Ward

DU PG Admission 2026: Revised Schedule

Students from the mentioned categories can check the following table to know the important dates and schedule related to DU PG admission 2026 here: