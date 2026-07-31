ICAR Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Allotment Status at icarcounseling.com
ICAR Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result has been issued online. Candidates can download their allotment status through the link available at icarcounselling.com.
ICAR Counselling 2026: The Indian Council of Agriculture Research has released the ICAR counselling round 1 seat allotment result today, July 31, 2026. As per the notification available, to download the ICAR round 2 allotment letter, candidates are required to click on "Applicant Login" and log in using their Application Number and Password.
After the allotment result is announced, the process of completing the online response to queries by universities (if any), re-submission of documents (if required), deposition of the seat acceptance fee and generation of the provisional admission letter will begin.
Colleges will conduct the document verification of the submitted documents and the verification of the re-submitted documents as part of the admission process. The last date for candidates to deposit the seat acceptance fee is August 3, 2026.
ICAR Counselling UG 2026 Click Here (Link Active)
ICAR UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates
Candidates participating in the counselling round can check the details of the first round of counselling below.
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Seat Allotments, online response to queries by universities (if any), re-submission of documents (if required), deposition of Seat Acceptance Fee and generation of Provisional Admission Letter.
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July 31, 2026
(11 AM)
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END of Online Document Verification by the Universities
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August 2, 2026
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END of re-submission of documents by candidates
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August 3, 2026
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END of Verification of re-submitted documents by the Universities
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August 3, 2026
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END of Seat Acceptance Fee deposition by candidates
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August 3, 2026
How to Download ICAR Counselling Round 1 Allotment Letter
The link for students to download their ICAR counselling round 1 allotment letter will be available on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAR counselling
Step 2: Click on Counselling round 1 allotment result
Step 3: Check the allotment list
Step 4: Login to the candidate portal
Step 5: Enter the application number and password
Step 6: Select the allotment letter and download
Step 7: Keep a copy for further reference
Documents Required for ICAR Round 1 Counselling
Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling must make sure they report to the colleges for admission with all the required documents.
- Proof of date of birth - High School/Class X/Matriculation certificate
- All Certificates and Mark sheets/grade reports, related to Class X and XII
- Transfer Certificate/School Leaving Certificate
- Admit Card issued to the candidate by NTA
- Computer generated confirmation page of online application submitted to NTA
- Rank Card issued by the ICAR to eligible candidates
- Allotment Letter issued by the ICAR to eligible candidates
- Provisional Admission letter issued by the admitting university
- Passport size colour photographs same as uploaded at the time of online application to NTA
- Aadhaar card or 28-digit Aadhaar Enrolment ID proof/copy of passport/ration card/bank passbook or any other valid Govt. Identity proof as applicable
- Domicile certificate
- Character Certificate from the school last attended
- Copy of SC, ST, UPS, OBC (NCL)# and Gen-EWS## category certificate as per Central Govt. requirements and issued by Competent Authority
- Medical certificate in case of Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidate issued by Medical Officer of any Government Hospital along with description of the kind and the degree of disability
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.