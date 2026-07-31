ICAR Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Check Allotment Status at icarcounseling.com

ICAR Counselling 2026: The Indian Council of Agriculture Research has released the ICAR counselling round 1 seat allotment result today, July 31, 2026. As per the notification available, to download the ICAR round 2 allotment letter, candidates are required to click on "Applicant Login" and log in using their Application Number and Password.

After the allotment result is announced, the process of completing the online response to queries by universities (if any), re-submission of documents (if required), deposition of the seat acceptance fee and generation of the provisional admission letter will begin.

Colleges will conduct the document verification of the submitted documents and the verification of the re-submitted documents as part of the admission process. The last date for candidates to deposit the seat acceptance fee is August 3, 2026.