IIT JAM 2024 Registration Last Date, Apply At jam.iitm.ac.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Application Details Here

JAM 2024 Registration Last Date: The registration link for IIT JAM 2024 entrance exams will close today, October 25, 2023. Candidates who are yet to submit their JAM 2024 applications can visit the official website to complete their registration and application process.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras is conducting the JAM 2024 exams in February 2024. The registration process for the entrance exams commenced on September 5, 2023. Earlier, the last date for candidates to submit the applications was October 13, 2023, which was then extended to October 20 and finally to October 25, 2023 candidates eligible to apply for the JAM 2024 entrance exam can visit the official website or click on the link given here to complete the applications.

IIT JAM 2024 entrance registration link is available on the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also apply for the entrance exam through the direct link given here.

IIT JAM 2024 Registration - Click Here

JAM 2024 Application - Eligibility Criteria

Before registering for the JAM 2024 entrance exam, it is mandatory for students to check through the eligibility criteria prescribed for the admissions. Candidates can check the eligibility requirements given below before applying for the entrance exam.

Candidates applying must have cleared their undergraduate degree or must be in the final year of their undergraduate programme.

Candidates promoted without a marksheet must produce a certificate stating the subjects studied in that semester/year duly signed by the head of the Institute.

Foreign nationals with Indian degree are also eligible to apply, subject to policy of the admitting institute.

JAM 2024 Registration and Application Process

The online registration and application link for JAM 2024 is available on the official website. Those applying for the entrance exam can follow the steps given below to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the JAM 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on ‘Register’ link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the credentials required

Step 4: Confirm registration

Step 5: Login to fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload all necessary documents

Step 7: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: XAT 2024 Registrations Close Tomorrow, Admit Card on December 20