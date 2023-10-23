JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 8 Choice Filling Facility To Start Tomorrow, Know How To Fill Choices Here

JEECUP Counselling 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will start the choice-filling facility for the JEECUP Diploma in Engineering counselling round 8 tomorrow: October 24, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are registered for the counselling round can fill out their choices through the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule, candidates can submit their preferences by October 25, 2023. The counselling committee will release the seat allotment results for round 8 on October 26, 2023. Candidates are advised to read all the important instructions available on the website before filling out their preferred choices.

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 8 Choice Filling Window - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 8 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the JEECUP Diploma in Engineering counselling 2023 round 8 in the table below:

Events Dates Choice filling for all candidates October 24 to 25, 2023 Seat allotment October 26, 2023 Online freeze all candidates and online fee deposit for seat acceptance fee October 27 to 28, 2023 Document verification at the district help centers October 27 to 28, 2023

How to fill out the choices for JEECUP counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the choices for the UP Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering Counselling 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the UPJEE counselling registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required details as asked

Step 4: Make the choices based on your preference and click on the submit button

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and print a hard copy of it for future reference

