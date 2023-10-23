JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 8 Choice Filling Facility To Start Tomorrow, Know How To Fill Choices Here

  1. Home
JEECUP Counselling 2023: JEECUP will start the choice-filling facility for the JEECUP Diploma in Engineering counselling round 8 tomorrow: October 24, 2023. Registered candidates can fill out their choices through the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 23, 2023 17:07 IST
JEECUP Counselling 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will start the choice-filling facility for the JEECUP Diploma in Engineering counselling round 8 tomorrow: October 24, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are registered for the counselling round can fill out their choices through the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the schedule, candidates can submit their preferences by October 25, 2023. The counselling committee will release the seat allotment results for round 8 on October 26, 2023. Candidates are advised to read all the important instructions available on the website before filling out their preferred choices. 

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 8 Choice Filling Window - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 8 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the JEECUP Diploma in Engineering counselling 2023 round 8 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Choice filling for all candidates 

October 24 to 25, 2023

Seat allotment

October 26, 2023

Online freeze all candidates and online fee deposit for seat acceptance fee

October 27 to 28, 2023

Document verification at the district help centers

October 27 to 28, 2023

How to fill out the choices for JEECUP counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the choices for the UP Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering Counselling 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the UPJEE counselling registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required details as asked

Step 4: Make the choices based on your preference and click on the submit button

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and print a hard copy of it for future reference

