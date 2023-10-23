JK AIAPGET Counselling 2023 Registration Start Tomorrow, Check Fees, Documents Required Here

JK AIAPGET 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JK BOPEE) will start the registration process for the J&K AIAPGET 2023 counselling tomorrow: October 24, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can register online at jkbopee.gov.in.

As per the given details, candidates are required to submit their application along with the preferences of the courses by October 31, 2023. They need to make the payment of Rs 2,000 as a counselling fee. The seats will be allotted to the candidates on the basis of merit cum preferences filled by the candidate in the online form.

JK AIAPGET 2023 Counselling Registration - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

Documents required at the time of JK AIAPGET counselling 2023 registration

Students need to submit the below-mentioned documents at the time of the JK AIAPGET counselling 2023 registration.



Score Card of AIAPGET-2023

Domicile Certificate of the candidate

Final Year Marks Sheet of BAMS Examination

Documentary Proof of having completed one-year Pre-Registration

Compulsory Rotatory Internship in a duly Recognized Institution at the time of submission of documents, if not, an undertaking in a prescribed format is required to be uploaded by the concerned candidate on the official website of the BOPEE

Registration Certificate from J&K Medical Council/CCIM

Degree Certificate of BAMS issued by the concerned University

Check the official notice here

How to apply for Jammu and Kashmir AIAPGET 2023 counselling online?

Candidates interested in applying for the JK AIAPGET 2023 can follow the steps that are given below to complete their registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website - jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for JK AIAPGET 2023

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as required and submit the documents in the given format

Step 5: Make the online payment of the registration fee

Step 6: Submit the registration form and download it for future use

