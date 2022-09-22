    JMI UG Admission 2022 First Merit List To Release on 26 September at jmicoe.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

    JMI UG Admission 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia will release the first, second, third and fourth merit lists on 26th September, 6th, 17th and 26th October respectively. Check recent updates here 

    Updated: Sep 22, 2022 19:38 IST
    JMI UG Admission 2022 First Merit List

    JMI UG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the  Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will release the first list for JMI admission 2022 based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 scores on 26th September 2022. All the selected candidates who have applied for JMI UG admission can check their merit list at jmicoe.in. As per the official notification, it has been stated - “The rank list will be published based on the final rank of CUET 2022, strictly as per merit and muslim minority policy of JMI.” 

    JMI UG Admission 2022 Dates 

    Events 

    Date

    JMI UG First Merit List

    26th September 2022

    JMI UG Admission Based on 1st Merit List

    29th September to 1st October 2022

    JMI UG Second Merit List

    6th October 2022

    JMI UG Admission Based on 2nd Merit List

    10th to 12th October 2022

    JMI UG Third Merit List

    17th October 2022

    JMI UG Admission Based on 3rd Merit List

    20th to 21st October 2022

    JMI UG Fourth Merit List

    26th October 2022

    JMI UG Admission Based on 4th Merit List

    28th to 31st October 2022

    Programmes Offered By JMI for UG Admission 2022 Through CUET 

     As per the notification released, the classes of first-year students will commence from 3rd October 2022. JMI admission 2022 will be offered through CUET for the following programmes - BA (Hons) Economics, BA ( Hons) History, BA (Hons) (Turkish Language and Literature),  BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies,  BA(Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies,  BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy) and BSc (Hons) Physics.

    UG Admission Through CUET 2022 Scores 

    As per the recent updates, the Central Universities and other participating universities have started the UG admission 2022 based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) scores. The universities that have commenced UG admission are - Delhi University, University of Hyderabad, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Gujarat etc.  

