JMI UG Admission 2022 First Merit List To Release on 26 September at jmicoe.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

JMI UG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will release the first list for JMI admission 2022 based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 scores on 26th September 2022. All the selected candidates who have applied for JMI UG admission can check their merit list at jmicoe.in. As per the official notification, it has been stated - “The rank list will be published based on the final rank of CUET 2022, strictly as per merit and muslim minority policy of JMI.”

JMI UG Admission 2022 Dates

Events Date JMI UG First Merit List 26th September 2022 JMI UG Admission Based on 1st Merit List 29th September to 1st October 2022 JMI UG Second Merit List 6th October 2022 JMI UG Admission Based on 2nd Merit List 10th to 12th October 2022 JMI UG Third Merit List 17th October 2022 JMI UG Admission Based on 3rd Merit List 20th to 21st October 2022 JMI UG Fourth Merit List 26th October 2022 JMI UG Admission Based on 4th Merit List 28th to 31st October 2022

Programmes Offered By JMI for UG Admission 2022 Through CUET

As per the notification released, the classes of first-year students will commence from 3rd October 2022. JMI admission 2022 will be offered through CUET for the following programmes - BA (Hons) Economics, BA ( Hons) History, BA (Hons) (Turkish Language and Literature), BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA(Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy) and BSc (Hons) Physics.

UG Admission Through CUET 2022 Scores

As per the recent updates, the Central Universities and other participating universities have started the UG admission 2022 based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) scores. The universities that have commenced UG admission are - Delhi University, University of Hyderabad, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Gujarat etc.

Also Read: CUET UG 2022 Topper Interview: Meet Dishank Gandhi 100 percentile says NCERT Books enough to prepare for exams