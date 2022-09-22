CUET UG 2022 Topper Interview: Meet Dishank Gandhi 100 percentile says NCERT Books enough to prepare for exams

The CUET UG 2022 Exam Results were announced on September 15, 2022. With the announcement of the entrance results, Central Universiities have started the admission process based on the undergraduate entrance test. This was the first time that the National Testing Agency conducted the entrance exams for the admissions to undergraduate programmes at central universities and state universities across the country.

Jagran Josh spoke to Dishank Gandhi from Delhi who managed to secure a perfect score of 800/800 in the maiden CUET UG 2022 Exams. Dishank elaborated on his study pattern, reference materials and his advise to students who will be attempting the CUET UG exams in the future.

Excerpts from the Interview….

Question 1: Congratulations on cracking CUET UG 2022! What are your overall and Subject wise scores in CUET UG 2022?

Response: Thank you so much!

Overall Score: 800/800

Domain subjects:-

Political Science: 200/200

History: 200/200

Psychology: 200/200

Language Subject:-

English: 200/200

Question 2: When did you start your CUET UG 2022 Preparation? What is the ideal time required to complete the CUET syllabus before the exam?

Response: I started my preparation just after the completion of my XII board exams i.e. 15th June 2022 thus giving me at least 45 days to complete my syllabus. Though the exam got postponed to later dates I made sure to complete my syllabus within a month. Speaking about the ideal time required, I’d say if you’ve been sincere the entire year preparing for boards, two months should be fine.

Question 3: What was your overall preparation strategy for CUET UG 2022?

Response: Since it was the debut of CUET UG this year, not much reading material was available and there were not many questions for practice. So I decided to keep my sources minimum sticking to the NCERTs. I kept on reading the same chapters again and again till the date of my exams. Firstly I covered the deleted part of the XII syllabus as it was to come in CUET. Then I covered the chapters of term I. Lastly, I revised the chapters of term II. I kept on repeating the same cycle for revision as well. Along with this, 20-word meanings on a daily basis to keep my vocabulary decent for the language exam.

Question 4: Were there any particular subjects that you were weak at? How did you overcome this challenge? What strategies did you adopt to prepare for that section?

Response: Preparing for English was a little challenging as there was no set pattern and syllabus. I kept on enhancing my vocabulary with lots and lots of word meanings with basic grammar practice on daily basis.

Question 5: Tell us something about yourself, your family, and your interests beyond academics.

Response: I live with my parents and my elder brother. My mother is a homemaker and my father is a businessman. My brother is preparing for civil services. We’re based in Delhi. I’ve completed my schooling in Delhi only. Exercise, jogging, and book reading are some of my hobbies. These days I’m pretty much enjoying my old XBOX console.

Question 6: Were you a part of any coaching institute? Do you think coaching is necessary to ace CUET?

Response: I wasn’t associated with any coaching institute. I don’t think coaching is necessary to ace CUET. It is a competitive exam just like any other that demands nothing but hard work. Be consistent with your preparation and that’s it.

Question 7: Any particular book or study material that helped you prepare for the exams better?

Response: NCERTs. Nothing less. Nothing more.

Question 8: How did you prepare for the examination Day? Did you follow a routine for attempting the examination?

Response: My centre was at a far-off place and it took me nearly 2 hours to reach there. There was a lot of uncertainty because candidates from other shifts were complaining of centre change and exam cancellation. I was anxious and stressed but my family supported me on every step. My exam was cancelled even after sitting for 4 hours at the centre itself.

There was no pre-decided pattern for attempting the questions. When you have to wake up at 4 in the morning to travel for 2 hours to the examination centre, you can’t think about anything but pray that your exam should not be postponed.

Question 9: Which institutes have you applied for admission and why did you opt for them particularly?

Response: I’ve applied to the University of Delhi. First, it’s one of the best with so many opportunities in every field. The faculty is great and cooperating. Also, it’s closer to my home, therefore, saving commuting time.

Question 10: What is your message for CUET aspirants? One crucial piece of advice that you would like them to follow and wish you had known.

Response: Make NCERTs your best friends. Keep on reading the deleted chapters as well during your 12th class only. Trust me you won’t regret it. Be consistent. Also, in the end, it is just an exam. Please take care of your mental health. That’s more important. Don’t stress much. All the best :)

Question 11: What is your dream career choice after completing your Undergraduate studies?

Response: I’d like to get into the field of International relations.

