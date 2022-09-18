CUET UG Toppers List 2022: 12 Candidates Get 100 percentile in 5 subjects, Check Names and Marks Here

CUET UG Toppers List 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) result on 15th September 2022. Candidates can download their CUET UG result 2022 from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Along with the release of result, the CUET UG scorecard has also been released in online mode.

With the help of scorecard, candidates can check their subject-wise CUET UG marks. Going as per media reports, a total of 21,159 candidates have secured 100 percentile scores however, only 12 will be considered in the CUET UG toppers list 2022 as they obtained 100 percentile in five subjects. Further, 104 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 4 subjects.

CUET UG Toppers List 2022

Names Stream Percentile (in 5 subjects) Megha Goenka Commerce 100 Percentile Sahaana Ramesh Humanities 100 Percentile Priyanshi Choudhary Humanities 100 Percentile Preetam Singh Humanities 100 Percentile Sneha Dey Humanities 100 Percentile Apeksha Sehgal Humanities 100 Percentile Ansh Gattani Commerce 100 Percentile Tanmay Singh Bhadawat Humanities 100 Percentile Khushi Sharma Commerce 100 Percentile

CUET UG 2022 Subject-Wise Statistics

Going as per media reports, a total of 21,159 candidates have secured 100 percentile, out of which 8,236 were in English followed by 2,065 in Political Science, 1,669 in Business Studies, 1,324 in Biology and 1,188 in Economics. A total of 21,159 candidates have scored multiple hundredth percentile scores and it has been counted separately even if secured by the same candidate.

Also, Humanities subjects had more 100 percentile scores than science subjects. Further, in Mathematics, only 82 students were in the list of 100 percentile, while in Physics, the number was 59 and in Chemistry 156. A total of 1,490,000 candidates have registered for CUET UG 2022 which witnessed 60% attendance in all six phases.

