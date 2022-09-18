    CUET UG Toppers List 2022: 12 Candidates Get 100 percentile in 5 subjects, Check Names and Marks Here

    CUET UG Toppers List 2022 (Available): NTA released the result of CUET UG 2022 in online mode at cuet.samarth.ac.in. This time, 12 candidates have secured 100 percentile in 5 subjects. Check  list of CUET UG toppers here 

    Updated: Sep 18, 2022 11:26 IST
    CUET UG Toppers List 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) result on 15th September 2022. Candidates can download their CUET UG result 2022 from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Along with the release of result, the CUET UG scorecard has also been released in online mode. 
     
    With the help of scorecard, candidates can check their subject-wise CUET UG marks. Going as per media reports, a total of 21,159 candidates have secured 100 percentile scores however, only 12 will be considered in the CUET UG toppers list 2022 as they obtained 100 percentile in five subjects. Further, 104 candidates have scored 100 percentile in 4 subjects. 

    Names 

    Stream

    Percentile (in 5 subjects)

    Megha Goenka

    Commerce

    100 Percentile

    Sahaana Ramesh

    Humanities

    100 Percentile

    Priyanshi Choudhary

    Humanities

    100 Percentile

    Preetam Singh

    Humanities

    100 Percentile

    Sneha Dey

    Humanities

    100 Percentile

    Apeksha Sehgal

    Humanities

    100 Percentile

    Ansh Gattani

    Commerce

    100 Percentile

    Tanmay Singh Bhadawat

    Humanities

    100 Percentile

    Khushi Sharma

    Commerce

    100 Percentile

    CUET UG 2022 Subject-Wise Statistics 

    Going as per media reports, a total of 21,159 candidates have secured 100 percentile, out of which 8,236 were in English followed by 2,065 in Political Science, 1,669 in Business Studies, 1,324 in Biology and 1,188 in Economics. A total of 21,159 candidates have scored multiple hundredth percentile scores and it has been counted separately even if secured by the same candidate. 
     
    Also, Humanities subjects had more 100 percentile scores than science subjects. Further, in Mathematics, only 82 students were in the list of 100 percentile, while in Physics, the number was 59 and in Chemistry 156. A total of 1,490,000 candidates have registered for CUET UG 2022 which witnessed 60% attendance in all six phases.  
     

