CUET UG Result 2022 (Out): Over 9 Lakh Candidates Appeared, Download CUET UG Scorecard at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2022 (OUT): NTA has announced the CUET UG result in online mode. As per CUET UG result statistics 2022, a total of 14,90,293 candidates have registered out of which 9,68,201 have appeared. Download CUET UG scorecard here

CUET UG Result 2022 (Declared): National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) result today i.e 16th September 2022. Candidates can download the CUET UG result 2022 from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Along with the announcement of result, the CUET UG scorecard has also been released in online mode. They will have to use their application number, date of birth in the login window to download the CUET UG scorecard.

Further, the CUET UG 2022 scorecard will be used for admissions to UG courses in 90 participating universities. A total of 14,90,293 candidates have registered out of which 9,68,201 have appeared for CUET 2022 UG exam. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted CUET UG 2022 in six phases between 15th July and 30th August in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities outside.

CUET UG Result 2022 Statistics Highlights



Events Highlights Number of candidates registered 14,90,293 Number of candidates appeared 9,68,201 Number of Cities 259 inlcluding 10 Cities outside India Number of languages 13 Number of centres Approx. 490 (per shift) No of City Coordinators Approx. 250 per shift

CUET UG Result 2022 - Gender-Wise Statistics

Gender Registered Appeared Female 6,60,311 4,29,228 Male 8,29,965 5,38,965 Third Gender 17 8 Total 14,90,293 9,68,201

CUET UG Result 2022 Other Statistics Highlights

The CUET (UG) 2022 was held for approximately 14,90,000 candidates, with approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first

slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot. They have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 Universities. The total number of question papers was 2219 whereas the number of questions was 50476.

How To Download CUET UG Result 2022?

The candidates can check and download the CUET UG 2022 scorecard on the official website only. They will have to use the log-in credentials - roll number and date of birth to download the result in online mode. After submission, the CUET UG 2022 result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download their scorecards and take a printout for further reference. For any further details on CUET UG 2022, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

What After the Announcement of CUET UG Result 2022?

After the release of result of CUET 2022 for undergraduates, all qualified candidates can apply for admission to their choice of colleges. The CUET UG result 2022 for each session will be prepared in the form of raw scores and percentile scores. As per the updates, 90 participating universities will provide admissions in their UG courses based on the CUET scorecard 2022. As per updates, each university will be releasing the CUET merit list 2022 on its official website.