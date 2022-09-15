CUET UG Result 2022 Live: NTA To Announce CUET UG 2022 Result Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Latest Updates Here

15 Sep 08:52 AM CUET UG 2022 Date and Time Around 14 Lakh students are awaiting for a confirmed date and time for the declaration of the CUET UG 2022 Results. Officials from the National Testing Agency are expected to provide a confirmed schedule for the declaration of the CUET UG 2022 Results soon.

15 Sep 08:29 AM CUET UG 2022 Scorecard The scorecard for the CUET UG 2022 exams will be made available on the official website. Students will be required to login using the Application ID and Password in the link given to download the scorecrd. Students must download the scorecard for further admission purposes.

15 Sep 08:11 AM Where to check the CUET UG 2022 Results The CUET UG 2022 Results will be announced by the officials of the National Testing Agency soon. To check the results students are required to visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

15 Sep 07:54 AM CUET UG 2022 Results today? According to the details provided by the UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar in his recent tweet, the CUET UG 2022 Results are expected to be announced today - September 15, 2022. An official confirmation regarding the date and time of the result is expected to be made soon.

14 Sep 08:34 PM CUET Result 2022 Date and Time Updates As per the updates available, the CUET result will be announced on 15th September. However, there has been no update regarding the announcement of time. Check the video provided below for more details -

14 Sep 08:16 PM CUET UG Result 2022 Date Earlier, UGC Chairman announced the date for the release of CUET UG result on Twitter. As per his tweet, CUET result is expected to be announced by 15th September 2022 or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. However, the result is still awaited. Check tweet below - NTA is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score.https://t.co/cUvZGrYigp — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 9, 2022

14 Sep 07:58 PM CUET UG result 2022: Number of candidates Phases Exam dates Number of candidates 1 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th July 2.49 lakh 2 4th, 5th and 6th August 1.91 lakh 3 7th, 8th and 10th August 1.91 lakh 4 17th, 18th and 20th August 3.72 lakh 5 21st, 22nd and 23rd August 2.01 lakh 6 24th, 25th, 26th and 30th August 2.86 lakh

14 Sep 07:46 PM What are the login credentials required to download CUET UG Scorecard? To download the CUET scorecard 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website and use the required login credentials - application number and password or date of birth.

14 Sep 07:27 PM List of Websites to Check CUET UG Result 2022 Once released, CUET result for UG courses will be available in online mode. Apart from the official website, candidates can check their CUET UG result at these websites too - cuet.samarth.ac.in

nta.ac.in

ntaresults.nic.in

14 Sep 07:14 PM Notice on Normalization of Marks for CUET UG Result Announcement Recently, NTA has released another notification on how marks of the exam will be calculated. As per the notification, the raw score of each candidate in every subject will be normalised by using the equi-percentile method. This will be done separately for every subject for which the exam was held in multiple shifts. Also Read: CUET UG 2022 Results: Normalization of Marks, Check Marking Scheme here

14 Sep 06:59 PM CUET Result 2022: Help Desk Number The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also provided the help desk number for the candidates. In case of any issue, they can email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in or contact at this number 011-40759000.

14 Sep 06:52 PM CUET UG 2022 Correction Window Earlier, some candidates contacted NTA and requested to allow them correction in the particulars filled details in the application form. Therefore, NTA has reopened CUET UG application correction window to make corrections in the particulars. Check the notice below - Also Read: CUET UG Result 2022: Correction window opens at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

14 Sep 06:43 PM CUET UG Final Answer Key 2022 Along with the announcement of result of CUET, the authorities will also release the final answer key in online mode. Candidates will be able to download final answer key at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Based on the final answer key of CUET UG, NTA will prepare the scorecard of the candidates.

14 Sep 06:37 PM When Will NTA Release CUET UG Scorecard 2022? Going as per reports, it is expected that NTA will release the CUET UG scorecard tomorrow on 15th September 2022 in online mode. Earlier, UGC and NTA stated the CUET result will be declared within 10 days of the last date of the exam but it got delayed due the announcement NEET-UG results. Also Read: CUET Result 2022: When Will NTA Release CUET UG Scorecard? Check Latest Updates Here

14 Sep 06:32 PM CUET UG Result To Be Announced at cuet.samarth.ac.in NTA will release the CUET UG result 2022 only in online mode on the official website. Candidates can download as well as check CUET result at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Check the image of official website below -

14 Sep 06:29 PM How To Download CUET Result 2022? To download the CUET UG result, candidates will have to visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. They are required to use their application number and date of birth in the login window. Go through the video for more details -