CUET Result 2022: When Will NTA Release CUET UG Scorecard? Check Latest Updates Here

CUET Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) UG result 2022 soon. As per media reports, the CUET result for undergraduate programmes is expected to be announced by tomorrow on 15th September 2022. As of now, the officials have not confirmed any time for the announcement of CUET UG result 2022.

Candidates will be able to check their CUET result 2022 at the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. They will have to use their required login details - application number and date of birth. Along with the declaration of result, the CUET UG scorecard will also be released in online mode. More than 14.9 lakh students have registered for the CUET UG exam this year.

When Will NTA Release CUET UG Result/Scorecard 2022?

Earlier, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar informed through a Tweet that "National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier." He further asked all participating universities to keep their web portals ready for UG admission process. Therefore, it is expected that CUET UG result 2022 will be announced by 15th September 2022 (Tomorrow).

How Will NTA Prepare CUET UG Result 2022?

Before the announcement of CUET results 2022 for around 14 lakh students, NTA released important notifications on how the marks of the entrance test will be calculated and then normalised. The procedure for the preparation of result notifications is available at cuet.samarth.ac.in. As per the notification released, the raw score of each candidate in every subject will be normalised by using the equi-percentile method. This will be done separately for every subject for which the exam was held in multiple shifts.

What After the Announcement of CUET UG Result 2022?

After the declaration of result of CUET 2022, candidates can apply for admission in their choice of colleges. As per the updates, 90 participating universities will provide admissions in their UG courses based on CUET results 2022. Each university will release the CUET merit list 2022 on its official website. A waiting list will also be released by the CUET participating colleges if the seats are not filled after the announcement of merit list.

