CUET UG Result 2022: Correction window opens at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

CUET Results 2022: The National Testing Agency will be announcing the CUET UG 2022 Results tomorrow - September 15, 2022. The CUET 2022 Exams were conducted for the first time across the country from July 15, 2022 to August 30, 2022 at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

NTA has however opened the CUET UG 2022 Application correction window for the students before the results are declared. Students awaiting the CUET UG 2022 Results who wish to make changes in the application forms can visit the official website to make the necessary changes.

Over 12 Lakh students appeared for the CUET 2022 examinations which were conducted in six phases. Students must note that they can make changes in the application for until tomorrow 10 AM.

CUET Application Correction Official notification

Fields which can be edited during the application correction

Since the CUET 2022 Results are expected to be released today, students who have appeared for the exams and need to make changes in the same are advised to visit the official website to make the necessary changes. Candidates can also check the details provided here to make changes in the applications.

Any one - Candidate’s Name, or Mother’s Name or Father’s Name.

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

PwBD

Choice of Universities

Along with the application correction window students can also check the normalization procedure for the CUET 2022 exam score. The official notification explaining the same is available on the official website.

