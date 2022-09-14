    CUET UG Result 2022: Correction window opens at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    NTA has opened the application correction window for students to make changes in the application form before the CUET 2022 Results for UG courses are declared. Candidates can visit the official website or the link provided here to make the changes.

    Updated: Sep 14, 2022 11:12 IST
    CUET Application Correction 2022
    CUET Application Correction 2022

    CUET Results 2022: The National Testing Agency will be announcing the CUET UG 2022 Results tomorrow - September 15, 2022. The CUET 2022 Exams were conducted for the first time across the country from July 15, 2022 to August 30, 2022 at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India.

    NTA has however opened the CUET UG 2022 Application correction window for the students before the results are declared. Students awaiting the CUET UG 2022 Results who wish to make changes in the application forms can visit the official website to make the necessary changes. 

    Over 12 Lakh students appeared for the CUET 2022 examinations which were conducted in six phases. Students must note that they can make changes in the application for until tomorrow 10 AM. 

    CUET Application Correction Official notification

    Fields which can be edited during the application correction

    Since the CUET 2022 Results are expected to be released today, students who have appeared for the exams and need to make changes in the same are advised to visit the official website to make the necessary changes. Candidates can also check the details provided here to make changes in the applications.

    • Any one - Candidate’s Name, or Mother’s Name or Father’s Name. 
    • Date of Birth 
    • Gender 
    • Category 
    • PwBD 
    • Choice of Universities

    Along with the application correction window students can also check the normalization procedure for the CUET 2022 exam score. The official notification explaining the same is available on the official website. 

    Also Read: CUET UG Result 2022 (Soon): Know When, Where and How To Check CUET Scorecard at cuet.samarth.ac.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification