CUET Result 2022: Marking based on Equipercentile Explained

CUET UG 2022 Results will be announced on the official website by the National Testing Agency today. Students can check here the marking scheme to be followed by officials to mark the students who have appeared for the exams in multiple shifts.

CUET Marking Scheme 2022: The CUET UG 2022 Results will be announced on the official website by the National Testing Agency today. The results are expected to be published by 10 PM on the official website. Candidates who have waited patiently for the declaration of the CUET UG 2022 results can check here the detailed explanation on the marking system to be followed for the students who attempted the exams in different phases and the normalization of marks as per the pattern released by the National Testing Agency.

The National Testing Agency for the CUET UG 20922 Marking will be following the ‘Equipercentile’ method which will take into consideration the six phases of the CUET entrance exam and the number of students who appeared for the exams in each phase.

Formula to calculate raw marks

The method has been introduced in order to ensure that a fair assessment is conducted for CUET students. According to this method, normalized marks of each candidate will be calculated using the percentile of each group of students who appeared for the same subject on different days in a given session. To make sure that the marking is fair, the same scale will be used to calculate the marks of all candidates irrespective of the session.

According to the marking scheme released the raw marks will be considered for the normalization of marks based on the total number of students who attempted a single subject in a single session.

Calculation based on shift

The percentile of the students who have attempted the same subject in different shifts will be taken based on the raw marks arranged in the decreasing order.

Final Table

Those who have appeared in a shift 1 will not have raw marks in shift 2. The missing marks will be calculated through interpolation which will estimate the marks of students absent in a shift but have appeared in a different shift.

With the mentioned method the average of the actual raw marks of each student on one shift and the raw marks scores by them is calculated using interpolation on the other shift.

