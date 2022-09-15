CUET UG Results 2022: When will NTA Declare Results, Check Details Here

CUET UG 2022 Results: According to a tweet by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET UG 2022 Results will be announced by officials by today - September 15, 2022. An exact confirmation from the National Testing Agency officials is yet to be made on the date and time of the declaration of the CUET UG 2022 Results.

CUET was conducted by the National Testing Agency for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in Central Universities across the country. The exams were conducted in six Phases in July-August 2022. It is reported that approximately 14.9 Lakh students appeared for the CUET UG 2022 Examinations.

NTA will be announcing the CUET UG 2022 Results on the website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. To check the results candidates will be required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the result link given. Candidates can also follow the details and steps given here to check the CUET UG 2022 Results.

NTA is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score.https://t.co/cUvZGrYigp — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 9, 2022

When is the CUET UG 2022 Result Expected?

Going by the trends of the National Testing Agency regarding the declaration of the various national level entrance examinations, it can be expected that the results will be declared later in the evening. However, since the confirmed date for the declaration of the CUET UG 2022 results is yet to be given by officials, the expected time is still not confirmed.

Where to check CUET UG 2022 Results?

The CUET UG 2022 Results will be announced on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. However, along with the official website students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the CUET UG 2022 Results.

How to check CUET UG 2022 Results

The CUET UG 2022 results will be announced in the online mode. In order to check the results students are required to enter the login credentials in the result link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the CUET UG 2022 Results

Step 1: Visit the CUET UG 2022 OFficial Website

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2022 Result link given

Step 3: Ente the UG application id and password in the result link

Step 4: The CUET UG 2022 result sheet will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CUET UG 2022 Results for further reference

