Karnataka 2nd PUC Admit Card 2023 Released, Apply for Correction by Feb 20

Karnataka 2nd PUC Admit Card 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has issued the Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) hall ticket 2023 for the upcoming exams. Students appearing for the exam can collect Karnataka 2nd PUC admit card 2023 from their respective schools. The Karnataka 2nd PUC hall ticket has been released in online. The school/college authorities download the Karnataka 2nd PUC admit card 2023 at pue.kar.nic.in and distribute it among students.

No student will be allowed to appear for board exams without Karnataka 2nd PUC hall ticket 2023. The board has asked the respective principals of schools to verify the information and distribute the Karnataka PUC exam admit card 2023 to the students. As per the schedule released, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam will be held from March 9 to 29, 2023.

How to Apply for Correction in Karnataka 2nd PUC Admit Card 2023?

The officials have also given time to the school authorities to make changes in case of any error in the hall ticket of 2nd PUC. In case of any error, students can contact the relevant Branch Officer of the Karnataka School Examination and Valuation. The last date to raise concerns and get the error rectified in Karnataka 2nd PUC admit card 2023 is February 20. Soon after the rectification, they will get their hall tickets from their schools.

Check Karnataka 2nd PUC admit card 2023 Notice - Check Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Date Sheet

Earlier, the Minister of School Education, BC Nagesh announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC time table 2023 through his official Twitter handle. According to the schedule, Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2023 will be conducted from March 9 to 29, 2023. Students can check the detailed Karnataka second PUC time table 2023 online at pue.kar.nic.in. As of now, the Board is conducting Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exam from February 6 to 28, 2023.

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Datesheet 2023 (OUT): Download Class 12th Time Table at pue.karnataka.gov.in