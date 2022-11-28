    Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Datesheet 2023 (OUT): Download Class 12th Time Table at pue.karnataka.gov.in

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Datesheet 2023 (OUT): The officials have released the final Karnataka 2nd PUC timetable 2023. The Karnataka 2nd PUC final exam will be held in a single session from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. Download schedule here 

    Updated: Nov 28, 2022 20:22 IST
    Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Datesheet 2023 (OUT): As per the updates, the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the final Karnataka 2nd PUC time table 2023. The 2nd PUC final exam datesheet 2023 has been announced by the Minister of School Education, BC Nagesh through his official Twitter handle. 

    Students can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC final date sheet at - pue.kar.nic.in. As per the released schedule, the 2nd PUC exams will begin with Kannada and Arabic paper on March 9, 2023. The Karnataka 2nd PUC final exam will be conducted in a single session from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Datesheet 2023 Tweet 

    BC Nagesh has tweeted - "2nd PUC Annual Exam Final Time Table has been published. The exam will be held from March 9 to March 29, 2023." Check Tweet below - 

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Time Table 2023

    Subject

    Exam date

    March 9, 2023

    Kannada, Arabic

    March 11, 2023

    Mathematics Education

    March 13, 2023

    Economics

    March 14, 2023

    Carnatic Music,Hindustani Music,Psychology,Chemistry,Basic Maths.

    March 15, 2023

    Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

    March 16, 2023

    Logic Business studies

    March 17, 2023

    Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare Beauty and wellness

    March 18, 2023

    Geography Biology

    March 20, 2023

    History Physics

    March 21, 2023

    Hindi

    March 23, 2023

    English

    March 25, 2023

    Political Science Statistics

    March 27, 2023

    Optional Kannada Accountancy GeologyHome Science

    March 29, 2023

    Sociology Electronics Computer Science

    Tentative Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Time Table 2023 

    On October 21, the department released the tentative 2nd PUC date sheet. Students and parents could raise objections against the tentative 2nd PUC final exam time table at jdexam.dpue@gmail.com till 5:30 PM on November 11, 2022. The final 2nd PUC Karnataka timetable has been released today. This year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 exams will begin from March 9 to 29, 2023. 

