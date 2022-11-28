Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Datesheet 2023 (OUT): Download Class 12th Time Table at pue.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Datesheet 2023 (OUT): As per the updates, the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the final Karnataka 2nd PUC time table 2023. The 2nd PUC final exam datesheet 2023 has been announced by the Minister of School Education, BC Nagesh through his official Twitter handle.
Students can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC final date sheet at - pue.kar.nic.in. As per the released schedule, the 2nd PUC exams will begin with Kannada and Arabic paper on March 9, 2023. The Karnataka 2nd PUC final exam will be conducted in a single session from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Datesheet 2023 Tweet
BC Nagesh has tweeted - "2nd PUC Annual Exam Final Time Table has been published. The exam will be held from March 9 to March 29, 2023." Check Tweet below -
ದ್ವಿತೀಯ ಪಿಯುಸಿ ವಾರ್ಷಿಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಅಂತಿಮ ವೇಳಾಪಟ್ಟಿಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) November 28, 2022
2023ರ ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 9ರಿಂದ ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 29ರ ವರೆಗೆ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿವೆ. #2ndPucExam2023 pic.twitter.com/y9OnR98UKD
Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Time Table 2023
Subject
Exam date
March 9, 2023
Kannada, Arabic
March 11, 2023
Mathematics Education
March 13, 2023
Economics
March 14, 2023
Carnatic Music,Hindustani Music,Psychology,Chemistry,Basic Maths.
March 15, 2023
Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
March 16, 2023
Logic Business studies
March 17, 2023
Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare Beauty and wellness
March 18, 2023
Geography Biology
March 20, 2023
History Physics
March 21, 2023
Hindi
March 23, 2023
English
March 25, 2023
Political Science Statistics
March 27, 2023
Optional Kannada Accountancy GeologyHome Science
March 29, 2023
Sociology Electronics Computer Science
Tentative Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Time Table 2023
On October 21, the department released the tentative 2nd PUC date sheet. Students and parents could raise objections against the tentative 2nd PUC final exam time table at jdexam.dpue@gmail.com till 5:30 PM on November 11, 2022. The final 2nd PUC Karnataka timetable has been released today. This year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 exams will begin from March 9 to 29, 2023.
Also Read: GATE 2023 Latest Update: IIT Kanpur Adds Four New Exam Cities in Telangana