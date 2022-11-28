Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Datesheet 2023 (OUT): Download Class 12th Time Table at pue.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Datesheet 2023 (OUT): As per the updates, the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has released the final Karnataka 2nd PUC time table 2023. The 2nd PUC final exam datesheet 2023 has been announced by the Minister of School Education, BC Nagesh through his official Twitter handle.

Students can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC final date sheet at - pue.kar.nic.in. As per the released schedule, the 2nd PUC exams will begin with Kannada and Arabic paper on March 9, 2023. The Karnataka 2nd PUC final exam will be conducted in a single session from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Datesheet 2023 Tweet

BC Nagesh has tweeted - "2nd PUC Annual Exam Final Time Table has been published. The exam will be held from March 9 to March 29, 2023." Check Tweet below -

Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Time Table 2023

Subject Exam date March 9, 2023 Kannada, Arabic March 11, 2023 Mathematics Education March 13, 2023 Economics March 14, 2023 Carnatic Music,Hindustani Music,Psychology,Chemistry,Basic Maths. March 15, 2023 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French March 16, 2023 Logic Business studies March 17, 2023 Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare Beauty and wellness March 18, 2023 Geography Biology March 20, 2023 History Physics March 21, 2023 Hindi March 23, 2023 English March 25, 2023 Political Science Statistics March 27, 2023 Optional Kannada Accountancy GeologyHome Science March 29, 2023 Sociology Electronics Computer Science

Tentative Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Exam Time Table 2023

On October 21, the department released the tentative 2nd PUC date sheet. Students and parents could raise objections against the tentative 2nd PUC final exam time table at jdexam.dpue@gmail.com till 5:30 PM on November 11, 2022. The final 2nd PUC Karnataka timetable has been released today. This year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 exams will begin from March 9 to 29, 2023.

