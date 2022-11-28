GATE 2023 Latest Update: IIT Kanpur Adds Four New Exam Cities in Telangana

GATE 2023 Latest Update: As per the recent reports, now the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 exam will be conducted in four new cities in Telangana - Adilabad, Kothagudem, Medak and Nalgonda. The decision to have the four new centres for GATE was confirmed 20 by the chairman of the GATE-JAM committee of IIT-Madras, Rayala Suresh Kumar, for GATE 2023.

Now, the GATE exam cities have been increased to 11 from the existing seven cities in Telangana. The GATE exam was earlier held in Nizamabad, Suryapet, Khammam, Kodad, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Hyderabad. This year, GATE 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Official Tweet Regarding GATE 2023 Exam Centres

Decision To Increase GATE 2023 Exam Centres in Telangana

The decision to increase GATE exam centres came in response to the letter written by Union minister G. Kishan Reddy to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Reddy sought more centres for the convenience of students from the Nizamabad, Adilabad and Gadwal districts.

GATE 2023 Exam Schedule Released

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the exam timetable for the national level exam Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. The GATE 2023 exam will be organized on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. As per the examination schedule mentioned on the official website, the GATE 2023 entrance exam will be conducted in two sessions which are morning and afternoon sessions respectively.

About Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. It is held for admission to Master of Engineering (ME), Masters in Technology (MTech) and direct PhD admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other institutes/universities across India.