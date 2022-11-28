GATE 2023 Exam Schedule Announced: Check Datesheet at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Exam Schedule: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the exam timetable for the national level exam Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023. The GATE 2023 exam will be organized on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023.

As per the examination schedule mentioned on the official website, the GATE 2023 entrance exam will be conducted in two sessions which are morning and afternoon sessions respectively. Aspiring candidates who are seeking admission to post-graduate courses offered by IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other renowned institutes across the nation should visit the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Schedule - Click Here

GATE 2023 Exam Schedule

Eligible candidates who are willing to opt for various M.tech Courses at different IITs, NITs, IIITs and some CFTIs can check the timetable given below for the GATE 2023 exams.

Date Forenoon Session Afternoon Session Paper Name February 4, 2023 (Saturday) 9:30 am to 12:30 pm 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm Session 1 - CS Session 2 - AR, ME February 5, 2023 (Sunday) 9:30 am to 12:30 pm 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm Session 1 - EE, ES, XH Session 2 - BM, CY, EC February 11, 2023 (Saturday) 9:30 am to 12:30 pm 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm Session 1 - GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL Session 2 - AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF February 12, 2023 (Sunday) 9:30 am to 12:30 pm 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm Session 1 - CE1, ST Session 2 - CE2, MN

GATE 2023 Admit Card

According to the schedule for GATE 2023, the Admit card for the entrance exam will be available on the official website on January 3, 2022. Students who have completed the GATE 2023 Registration and application process will be able to download the GATE 2023 Admit Card through the link available on the official website. To download the GATE 2023 Admit Card candidates will be required to enter the login credentials in the link given.

