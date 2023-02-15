Karnataka DCET 2022 Allotment Result For Last Round Announced, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka DCET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result for Last Round in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2022 can check and download the seat allotment result for the last round by entering the required details from the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

As per the official schedule, the Karnataka DCET 2022 allotment result for the last round was released on February 14, 2023, after 6 pm. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka DCET 2022 allotment process will now be able to check the DCET 2022 result for the last round through the link given below.

How to Check Karnataka DCET 2022 Last Round Allotment Result?

Candidates who have given the Karnataka Diploma CET 2022 examinations and were not allotted any seat in the previous two counselling rounds of DCET 2022 can follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the Karnataka DCET 2022 Last Round Allotment Result.

Step 1: Visit KEA's official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Admission tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, Click on Diploma CET 2022 link

Step 4: After this, click on the DCET 2022 Final Round Seat Allotment Result link available on the screen

Step 5: Enter the DCET number and then click on submit

Step 6: Now, check and download the Karnataka DCET 2022 Last Round Allotment Result

Step 7: Take a few printouts of the result for future reference

Karnataka Diploma CET 2022

As per the official schedule released, candidates who have been allotted seats in the final round of the seat allotment can report to their respective colleges by tomorrow, February 16, 2023, upto 5 pm.

