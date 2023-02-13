Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 3 Allotment Results Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Karnataka DCET 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority will be releasing the Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 3 allotment results to be released soon. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling process can visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority to check the allotment result.

According to the schedule released, Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 3 allotment results will be available on February 14, 2023, by 6 PM. Candidates who have applied for the DCET 2022 allotment process can login through the link provided to check the allotment result.

The Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 3 allotment result will be available on the official website -cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also check the Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 2 allotment result through the link which will be available here.

Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Official Notification - Click Here

Karnataka DCET 2022 Allotment Result

The Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 3 allotment result will be available tomorrow. To check the Karnataka DCET 2022 allotment result students are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the link given.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka DCET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka DCET 2022 allotment link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials in the link given

Step 4: Download the DCET 2022 allotment result for further reference

Karnataka DCET 2022: Details Mentioned on Allotment Result

Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 3 allotment result will contain the following details.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Course allotted

Category of allotment

College allotted

Last date to complete admission process

