    Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 3 Allotment Results Tomorrow, Check Details Here

    Karnataka DCET 2022 counselling final round allotment result to be released tomorrow. Students who have applied for the allotment process can check the allotment result here.

    Updated: Feb 13, 2023 13:59 IST
    Karnataka DCET 2022
    Karnataka DCET 2022

    Karnataka DCET 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority will be releasing the Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 3 allotment results to be released soon. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling process can visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority to check the allotment result. 

    According to the schedule released, Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 3 allotment results will be available on February 14, 2023, by 6 PM. Candidates who have applied for the DCET 2022 allotment process can login through the link provided to check the allotment result. 

    The Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 3 allotment result will be available on the official website -cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also check the Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 2 allotment result through the link which will be available here. 

    Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Official Notification - Click Here

    Karnataka DCET 2022 Allotment Result

    The Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 3 allotment result will be available tomorrow. To check the Karnataka DCET 2022 allotment result students are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the link given. 

    Step 1: Visit the Karnataka DCET 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the Karnataka DCET 2022 allotment link 

    Step 3: Enter the login credentials in the link given

    Step 4: Download the DCET 2022 allotment result for further reference

    Karnataka DCET 2022: Details Mentioned on Allotment Result

    Karnataka DCET 2022 Round 3 allotment result will contain the following details.

    • Candidate Name and Roll Number
    • Course allotted
    • Category of allotment
    • College allotted
    • Last date to complete admission process

