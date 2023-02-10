LSAT 2023: January Session Scorecard to be Declared Today, Check at discoverlaw.in

LSAT 2023: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) is scheduled to declare the results of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) today on the official website. Candidates who wish to pursue various law courses available for admission in the academic year 2023 can check their exam scorecard and then proceed further with the admission process.

According to the official announcement, the result will soon be published on the website today i.e. February 10, 2023. The LSAT exam result will be including the candidate’s scaled score, score band as well as a percentile. In order to access the LSAT scorecard 2023 for the January session, candidates will need to enter their registered email address along with their password.

How to Download LSAT January 2023 Result

Candidates who appeared in the Law Admission School Test will be able to check their respective results once they will be posted on the website. The scorecard is to be declared today by the institution. Follow these below-mentioned steps to download your scorecard for the January 2023 session.

Step 1 - Go through the official website link - discoverlaw.in

Step 2 - Click on the scorecard link available on the website

Step 3 - Enter the credentials required which are your Email ID and Password

Step 4 - LSAT January 2023 session scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5 - Download the result PDF and keep it for future reference

LSAT India 2023 Important Dates

As per the schedule, the LSAT exam was conducted on January 22, 2023, in different sessions. Please refer to the following table to get a rough idea of the further schedule of the law admission process in 2023.

CONTENT DATES January LSAT 2023 Result February 10, 2023 (Friday) June 2023 Registration Window Ends May 26, 2023 (Friday) LSAT June 2023 Exam June 8 to June 11 , 2023 LSAT June 2023 Exam Result To be decided

The raw score obtained by the aspirants will be converted into LSAT-scaled scores that range between 420 to 480. Moreover, LSAT scores are accepted by more than 50 law schools across India for law admissions such as five-year LLB, three-year LLB and LLM programmes.

