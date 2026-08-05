Lucknow University Students Stage Campus Protest Over UG Internal Marks Discrepancies

Students of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organized a protest march at Lucknow University on Monday, August 3, 2026, over gross mistakes made during the valuation of results of the second semester examination of undergraduate courses. The student organization drew the attention of the management to serious lapses in the evaluation process noting that many students were awarded unjustified low internal marks while many students who appeared in their exams were marked as absent from the university records. Warnings issued by the protesters against the serious ramifications of such errors on the educational progress of students, an immediate review and revision of the marksheets was sought.

The protests turned serious when students of ABVP cordoned the administrative office of the university to express their frustration. Matters turned worse when a team of students was reportedly denied entry into the administrative office to submit a representation over the issues at hand. Students were angry with the management for not responding initially to the requests for dialogue. Several students across the university departments affected by such mistakes have called upon the university authorities to take steps immediately to correct the mistakes in grading records.