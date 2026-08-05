Lucknow University Students Stage Campus Protest Over UG Internal Marks Discrepancies
Lucknow University: Students in Lucknow and Ranchi staged intense protests over academic and recruitment irregularities. At Lucknow University, ABVP led demonstrations against severe undergraduate exam result errors and assessment lapses. Meanwhile, aspirants in Ranchi launched protests and announced an Assembly gherao demanding the cancellation of tainted JPSC and JSSC examinations.
Students of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organized a protest march at Lucknow University on Monday, August 3, 2026, over gross mistakes made during the valuation of results of the second semester examination of undergraduate courses. The student organization drew the attention of the management to serious lapses in the evaluation process noting that many students were awarded unjustified low internal marks while many students who appeared in their exams were marked as absent from the university records. Warnings issued by the protesters against the serious ramifications of such errors on the educational progress of students, an immediate review and revision of the marksheets was sought.
The protests turned serious when students of ABVP cordoned the administrative office of the university to express their frustration. Matters turned worse when a team of students was reportedly denied entry into the administrative office to submit a representation over the issues at hand. Students were angry with the management for not responding initially to the requests for dialogue. Several students across the university departments affected by such mistakes have called upon the university authorities to take steps immediately to correct the mistakes in grading records.
Key Highlights of the Incident
-
Trigger to the Protest: After the declaration of the marks obtained by the undergraduates in their internal assessment (nearly a month late), hundreds of students realized that there were serious anomalies in the evaluation of marks. As many as 265 students belonging to the Economics Department obtained less than 5 out of 25 marks in internal assessment.
-
Errors in Evaluation: Such instances of anomalies in evaluation, such as those who were absent during the examination but marked as present in the internal assessment, poor internal marks, and non-availability of the result, were observed in the following departments: Western History, Ancient Indian History, Political Science, and Sociology.
-
Organizations Involved: The protest was spearheaded mainly by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and involved a gherao of the administrative block and a symbolic lockdown of administrative offices when their first attempts at representation failed.
-
Major Demands: Re-evaluation of internal assessment, publication of marksheets, and an inquiry regarding the matter.
Student Protest In Ranchi
The protest initiated by students against the irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations in Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi is building up steam day-by-day. The protesting students have planned to stage an assembly gherao during the forthcoming Monsoon Session to ensure that their demands are heard.
Protesting students at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi have announced a plan for an assembly gherao during the Monsoon Session, which will start from tomorrow. “Our demand is not of any individual’s resignation but of cancelling these tainted examinations and conducting a judicial inquiry by some retired high court judges from outside Jharkhand.”
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.