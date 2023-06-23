Lucknow University UG Admission 2023: Registrations Extended Till July 4, UGET Exam Postponed

Lucknow University UG Admission 2023: The authorities have extended the registration deadline for UG and UG professional courses. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now apply till July 4, 2023, on the official website: lkouniv.ac.in. The varsities have also postponed the UGET 2023 exam till further notice.

Previously, UGET exams were scheduled to be conducted between June 30 to July 6, 2023. However, the dates have been deferred due to an extension of registrations. As per the notification, the university will announce the exam dates along with the UGET admit card 2023 release date shortly.

Lucknow University UG Admission 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is provided below:

Lucknow University Registration 2023 Click Here

Lucknow University UG Admission 2023 Dates

Check out important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates Last date to apply July 4, 2023 UGET admit card 2023 release date To be notified soon UGET exam date 2023 To be notified soon

How to Apply for Lucknow University UG Admission 2023?

Check out the following steps to register for UG programmes:

Step 1: Visit the official website: lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the admission tab and click on UG programmes

Step 3: Now, click on the online application form link

Step 4: Read instructions and complete the registration process

Step 5: Login and fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

Lucknow University Admission 2023: Check Application Fee

Check out the application fees for UG programmes across various categories below:

Particulars Dates (INR) General, EWS, and OBC 800 SC and ST 400 Differently Abled (PH) Any category 400

