Lucknow University UG Admission 2023: Registrations Extended Till July 4, UGET Exam Postponed

Lucknow University UG Admission 2023: The authorities have extended the registration deadline for UG and UG professional courses. As per the revised schedule, candidates can now apply till July 4, 2023, on the official website: lkouniv.ac.in. The varsities have also postponed the UGET 2023 exam till further notice.
Previously, UGET exams were scheduled to be conducted between June 30 to July 6, 2023. However, the dates have been deferred due to an extension of registrations. As per the notification, the university will announce the exam dates along with the UGET admit card 2023 release date shortly.
Lucknow University UG Admission 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to apply is provided below:
Lucknow University Registration 2023
Lucknow University UG Admission 2023 Dates
Check out important events alongside the dates below:
Particulars
Dates
Last date to apply
July 4, 2023
UGET admit card 2023 release date
To be notified soon
UGET exam date 2023
To be notified soon
How to Apply for Lucknow University UG Admission 2023?
Check out the following steps to register for UG programmes:
Step 1: Visit the official website: lkouniv.ac.in
Step 2: Go to the admission tab and click on UG programmes
Step 3: Now, click on the online application form link
Step 4: Read instructions and complete the registration process
Step 5: Login and fill out the application form
Step 6: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout
Lucknow University Admission 2023: Check Application Fee
Check out the application fees for UG programmes across various categories below:
Particulars
Dates (INR)
General, EWS, and OBC
800
SC and ST
400
Differently Abled (PH) Any category
400
