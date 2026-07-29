Maharashtra DSE 2026 Final Merit List OUT, Check Round 1 Seat Matrix at dse2026.mahacet.org

Maharashtra DSE 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell releases the Maharashtra DSE 2026 Final Merit List along with the CAP Round 1 Category-wise Seat Matrix through the online admission portal at dse2026.mahacet.org.in. Aspiring candidates of Direct Second Year Engineering (B.E. / B.Tech) admissions to engineering colleges in the state of Maharashtra may use their application ID (like DSE261xxxxx) and date of birth to find their verified state rank, university rank, category rank, and seat availability at various institutes.

The release of the final merit list status is an indication that all grievances raised in the provisional stage have been sorted out and hence no changes will be made regarding candidates' score and category. Along with the final merit list, the CAP Round 1 seat matrix lists the number of vacant seats available branch wise and reservation wise in the institutes taking part in the admissions process. The candidates need to study the seat matrix carefully before filling up their option forms online and making maximum of 300 choices of college-course combinations. After choice filling and locking period, the State CET Cell will process and announce the CAP Round 1 provisional seat allotment results.