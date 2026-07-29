Maharashtra DSE 2026 Final Merit List OUT, Check Round 1 Seat Matrix at dse2026.mahacet.org
Maharashtra DSE 2026: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, releases the Direct Second Year Engineering (DSE) 2026 Final Merit List and CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix on dse2026.mahacet.org.in. Candidates can check their verified ranks using their Application ID and Date of Birth. Option filling runs from July 31 to August 2, 2026.
Maharashtra DSE 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell releases the Maharashtra DSE 2026 Final Merit List along with the CAP Round 1 Category-wise Seat Matrix through the online admission portal at dse2026.mahacet.org.in. Aspiring candidates of Direct Second Year Engineering (B.E. / B.Tech) admissions to engineering colleges in the state of Maharashtra may use their application ID (like DSE261xxxxx) and date of birth to find their verified state rank, university rank, category rank, and seat availability at various institutes.
The release of the final merit list status is an indication that all grievances raised in the provisional stage have been sorted out and hence no changes will be made regarding candidates' score and category. Along with the final merit list, the CAP Round 1 seat matrix lists the number of vacant seats available branch wise and reservation wise in the institutes taking part in the admissions process. The candidates need to study the seat matrix carefully before filling up their option forms online and making maximum of 300 choices of college-course combinations. After choice filling and locking period, the State CET Cell will process and announce the CAP Round 1 provisional seat allotment results.
How to check the maharashtra dse 2026 final merit list?
To check the maharashtra dse 2026 final merit list, follow the steps given below:
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Now open the web browser and go to the official website at dse2026.mahacet.org.in.
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Click on the Final Merit List option shown on the home page of the portal.
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Enter the ID of the application you have filled, which starts with DSE26 in the box.
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Select the date of birth in the format of DD/MM/YYYY.
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Click on 'submit', and your merit list for state and category will be shown.
Maharashtra DSE 2026 Final Merit: Important Dates
Below mentioned are the important dates related to the Maharashtra DSE 2026 Final Merit 2026:
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Activity
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Key Date & Deadline
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Publication of Final Merit List
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July 30, 2026
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Display of Provisional Seat Matrix (CAP Round 1)
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July 30, 2026
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Online Option Form Filling & Choice Locking
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July 31, 2026 – August 2, 2026
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CAP Round 1 Allotment Result Declaration
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August 4, 2026
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Seat Acceptance & Physical Reporting Window
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August 5, 2026 – August 8, 2026
How To Check The Maharashtra DSE 2026 Final Merit?
To check the Maharashtra DSE 2026 Final Merit follow the steps goven below:
- To begin with, visit the official website of Maharashtra DSE.
- Then, click on the link called “Check Provisional Merit Status” or “Check Final Merit Status”.
- The Maharashtra DSE merit list appears on the screen.
- Now the applicant can download the merit list PDF.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.