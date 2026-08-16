NCERT Vikram Sarabhai Space Quiz 2026: Registration Open Ahead of National Space Day

The National Council of Educational Research and Training has invited school students across the country to join the Vikram Sarabhai Space Quiz 2026. This national level competition centres around India’s space programme and related subjects. It gives students a platform to test and expand their knowledge in their exciting field, The Vikram Sarabhai Space Quiz 2026 is open to all students studying in class 6 to 12. This quiz assesses understanding of topics like ISRO missions and space science. It also covers satellites and astronomy along with space technology. Through this quiz students can engage with key aspects of India’s advances in space and scientific research. Read the article to know more information.

Two Categories and the Zonal Round

To ensure fair participation the students are divided in categories based on their classes. The junior categories include students from Classes 6 to 8. The senior category is meant for students in classes 9 to 12. The Vikram Sarabhai Space Quiz 2026 will be conducted across five zones. From these zones the top 30 zonal winners will be selected. These winners of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Quiz 2026 will attend the Nation Space Day 2026 event in Ahmedabad. This reward is a significant incentive for every participant.