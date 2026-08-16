NCERT Vikram Sarabhai Space Quiz 2026: Registration Open Ahead of National Space Day
NCERT invites students of Classes 6 to 12 for the Vikram Sarabhai Space Quiz 2026 on DIKSHA. Top 30 zonal winners attend National Speech Day in Ahmedabad. Read the article for more details.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training has invited school students across the country to join the Vikram Sarabhai Space Quiz 2026. This national level competition centres around India’s space programme and related subjects. It gives students a platform to test and expand their knowledge in their exciting field, The Vikram Sarabhai Space Quiz 2026 is open to all students studying in class 6 to 12. This quiz assesses understanding of topics like ISRO missions and space science. It also covers satellites and astronomy along with space technology. Through this quiz students can engage with key aspects of India’s advances in space and scientific research. Read the article to know more information.
Two Categories and the Zonal Round
To ensure fair participation the students are divided in categories based on their classes. The junior categories include students from Classes 6 to 8. The senior category is meant for students in classes 9 to 12. The Vikram Sarabhai Space Quiz 2026 will be conducted across five zones. From these zones the top 30 zonal winners will be selected. These winners of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Quiz 2026 will attend the Nation Space Day 2026 event in Ahmedabad. This reward is a significant incentive for every participant.
How Students Can Participate
Students can access the Vikram Sarabhai Space Quiz 2026 through the DIKSHA platform. Separate course links are provided for both categories to make participation easy and organised. Students in classes 6 to 8 can take the quiz though the DIKSHA course designed for the junior category.
Students in classes 9 to 12 can join through the corresponding course created for the senior category. The process is simple and every student can join from any part of the country. The Vikram Sarabhai Space Quiz 2026 is being organised ahead of National Space Day which will be observed on August 23, 2026. The initiative encourages school students to learn more about India’s space programme. It also helps them develop a career interest in science and technology. NCERT has shared the quiz details on its social media handle. The initiative is being run with the Ministry of Education and DIKSHA. The Indian Space Research Organisation is also involved in this collaborative effort. Together they promote scientific learning and curiosity among students.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.