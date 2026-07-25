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Next Education Minister of India LIVE: Who is Pralhad Joshi Who Replaced Dharmendra Pradhan

Saumya Jain
By Saumya Jain
Jul 25, 2026, 21:14 IST

Pralhad Joshi becomes the new education minister of India. Catch the live updates below. 

Next Education Minister of India LIVE: Who is Pralhad Joshi Who Replaced Dharmendra Pradhan
Next Education Minister of India LIVE: Who is Pralhad Joshi Who Replaced Dharmendra Pradhan

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Pralhad Joshi Becomes New Minister of Education
  • Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from the post of Union Education Minister
  • CJP ends protests after government accepts demands

Amid the NEET student protests, led by CJP, Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. Now, Pralhad Joshi has become the next Education Minister of India. The announcement came after President Draupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

The new official will be inheriting many responsibilities including National Education Policy, NEP 2020 implementation, entrance exam reforms, higher education initiatives, etc. Get the live updates on next education minister of India here. 

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 25, 2026, 20:43 IST

    Who is Pralhad Joshi Who Became New Education Minister

    Pralhad Joshi is the Member of Parliament from Karnataka. He is currently serving as the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). He is also the President of International Solar Alliance. 

  • Jul 25, 2026, 20:35 IST

    Pralhad Joshi Takes Charge After Dharmendra Pradhan's Exit

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been appointed as the Education Minister of India after President Draupadi Murmu accepted Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

  • Jul 25, 2026, 20:33 IST

    Pralhad Joshi Becomes Minister of Education of India

    Pralhad Joshi becomes the new Union Education Minister of India

  • Jul 25, 2026, 20:30 IST

    NTA Terminated 47 Officials in Major Crackdown

    Yesterday, NTA terminated 47 officials from service in the NEET paper leak row. National Testing Agency is undergoing a revamp and launched a new recruitment drive for 4 General Managers and 16 Young Professionals as a part of restructuring.

  • Jul 25, 2026, 20:02 IST

    Next Education Minister of India LIVE: Announcements Before Resignation

    Before resigning, some key statements were released. These included, conducting NEET exam in CBT mode, major reforms in the education system, setting up fast track courts for culprits involved in paper leaks and a penalty of INR 10 crores and 10 years of imprisonment. 

  • Jul 25, 2026, 19:44 IST

    Top Contenders for Next Union Minister of Education

    According to speculations, top contenders for the successorship of Dharmendra Pradhan are:

    Raghav Chaddha- Rajya Sabha MP and a prominent leader

    Jayant Chaudhary- Minister of State with Independent Charge for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India and President of Rashtriya Lok Dal

    Sukanta Majumder- Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region

    Srikant Shinde- Lok Sabha MP and a medical doctor by training

  • Jul 25, 2026, 19:18 IST

    Notable Minister Who Resigned on Moral Grounds

    Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is not the first since independence which have become the headlines in the country. Other minister who resigned on moral grounds are:

    S. No.  Minister Name Ministry Held Year Reason for Exit
    1 Dharmendra Pradhan Education 2026 Entrance exam paper leaks
    2 Lal Bahadur Shastri Railways 1956 Ariyalur train disaster
    3 T.T. Krishnamachari Finance 1958 LIC Mundhra stock scam
    4 V.K. Krishna Menon Defence 1962 1962 border war unpreparedness
    5 Madhavrao Scindia Civil Aviation 1993 Indian Airlines plane crash in Delhi
    6 Mamata Banerjee Railways 2000 Punjab train collision
    7 Shivraj Patil Home Affairs 2008 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
  • Jul 25, 2026, 19:10 IST

    Centre Agrees to CJP Demands

    Central government has agreed to the three demands made by Cockroach Janta Party, which were Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, compensation to the families students who committed suicide and no FIRs against the protestors. 

  • Jul 25, 2026, 18:53 IST

    Commissioner of Delhi Police Met Home Minister for Security Management at Jantar Mantar

    Commissioner of Delhi Police met Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, after the protests were called off at Jantar Mantar to improve security management and review law and order.

  • Jul 25, 2026, 18:45 IST

    Dharmendra Pradhan in Resignation Letter

    Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned on July 25, amid the protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. In his resignation letter, he said,"I have been dedicated to students, teachers, and education reforms for more than four decades. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive and visionary education system is the very foundation of a strong nation. I deeply respect the aspirations, emotions and just expectations of the country's youth. Realizing the dreams of India's yound generation has been a moral commitment of all of us in political and social life. I express my gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister for the opportunity he gave me to serve the nation under his visionary leadersip."

    Check: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Paper Leak

  • Jul 25, 2026, 18:40 IST

    Focus on Government's Next Move

    With the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, political attention has shifted to Government's next move on appointing the next education minister. The appointment is expected to be announced through the government official handles. Until the announcement, minsitry's functioning will continue under existing administration.

  • Jul 25, 2026, 18:34 IST

    Key Responsibilities for New Education Minister

    The new education minister will have to take on key responsibilities such as NEP 2020, new education reforms in conducting exams and higher education initiatives. 

  • Jul 25, 2026, 18:19 IST

    No Official Announcement for Successor

    There has been no official announcment on the name of the successor after Dhamendra Pradhan for the chair of Minister of Education. 

  • Jul 25, 2026, 18:15 IST

    CJP Protests End as Government Accepts Demand

    Central government has accepted the demands of protestors and CJP has said that it will end the protests now. 

  • Jul 25, 2026, 18:09 IST

    Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister, Successor Yet To Be Announced

    Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned as the union education minister of India, bringing an end to days of student protests demanding his resignation due to NEET paper leak. 

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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