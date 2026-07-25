Next Education Minister of India LIVE: Who is Pralhad Joshi Who Replaced Dharmendra Pradhan

Amid the NEET student protests, led by CJP, Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. Now, Pralhad Joshi has become the next Education Minister of India. The announcement came after President Draupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

The new official will be inheriting many responsibilities including National Education Policy, NEP 2020 implementation, entrance exam reforms, higher education initiatives, etc. Get the live updates on next education minister of India here.