Breaking News: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Paper Leak Protests
Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from the post of Education Minister of India amid the NEET paper leak protests in the country. Scroll down to read the full story.
Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from the post amid the ongoing CJP protests at Jantar Mantar. According to the media sources, he has sent the resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he is stepping down to respect the aspirations of youth of the country and considering how the situtation has developed at Jantar Mantar. He has thanked the prime minister for giving him the opportunity to serve the country under his visionary leadership.
He also mentioned that the irregularities found in the NEET UG exam 2026 held on May 3, 2026, were immediately addressed and handed over to the CBI for investigation and a re-test was conducted. His resignation letter also read that the NEET 2027 exam will now be conducted in the computer based test mode.
Pradhan said, "I have been dedicated to students, teachers, and education reforms for more than four decades. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive and visionary education system is the very foundation of a strong nation. I deeply respect the aspirations, emotions and just expectations of the country's youth. Realizing the dreams of India's yound generation has been a moral commitment of all of us in political and social life. I express my gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister for the opportunity he gave me to serve the nation under his visionary leadersip."
This announcement has come just hours ahead of a scheduled third round of talks between Centre and CJP, the group of students leading student protests in Delhi demanding accountability over NEET paper leak. The Central government is yet to announce the name of the successor for the education ministry. The CJP Centre talks are to take place, and this news will likely dominate the discussions.
After the resignation, Sonam Wangchuk and Dipke have congratulated the Cockroach Janta Party group and the student protestors and called this the victory of democracy. Arvind Kejriwal, Mallikaarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi have also congratulated CJP.
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