Odisha Government Announces Monthly Stipend Scheme for PG and PhD Scholars at OUAT
Odisha government announces a monthly stipend for PG and PhD scholars at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology. The stipend will apply to regular students studying Agriculture and allied subjects.
Odisha PG, PhD Students Stipends: Odisha State Government has announced a monthly stipend for Postgraduate and PhD students of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology. The stipend scheme will apply to all regular PG and PhD students pursuing Agriculture and Allied subjects at the university.
📢 Under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, I am proud to announce a landmark decision of the Government of Odisha — monthly stipends for OUAT PG and Ph.D. https://t.co/DzgVlFO0Up scholars will now receive ₹10,000 per month, while Ph.D. researchers will be… pic.twitter.com/VJhX0AOsZU— Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (Modiji Ka Parivar) (@KVSinghDeo1) August 3, 2026
According to the notification issued on ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter, Odisha Deputy CM and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo stated that PG scholars will receive ₹10,000 per month, while PhD researchers will receive ₹15,000 per month.
The minister mentioned, “Under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, I am proud to announce a landmark decision of the Government of Odisha — monthly stipends for OUAT PG and PhD students. PG scholars will now receive ₹10,000 per month, while PhD researchers will be supported with ₹15,000 per month.
He further added that the initiative is aimed at empowering young researchers, encouraging quality innovation, and securing the future of Farmers in Odisha. He mentioned that investing in students today sows the seeds for tomorrow's agricultural transformation, building a Samruddha Odisha and contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.