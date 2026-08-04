Odisha Government Announces Monthly Stipend Scheme for PG and PhD Scholars at OUAT

Odisha PG, PhD Students Stipends: Odisha State Government has announced a monthly stipend for Postgraduate and PhD students of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology. The stipend scheme will apply to all regular PG and PhD students pursuing Agriculture and Allied subjects at the university.

📢 Under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, I am proud to announce a landmark decision of the Government of Odisha — monthly stipends for OUAT PG and Ph.D. https://t.co/DzgVlFO0Up scholars will now receive ₹10,000 per month, while Ph.D. researchers will be… pic.twitter.com/VJhX0AOsZU — Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (Modiji Ka Parivar) (@KVSinghDeo1) August 3, 2026

According to the notification issued on ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter, Odisha Deputy CM and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo stated that PG scholars will receive ₹10,000 per month, while PhD researchers will receive ₹15,000 per month.